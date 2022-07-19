  • Home
  ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET 2022 Results Tomorrow; Check Time, Official Website, Steps To Download

ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET 2022 Results Tomorrow; Check Time, Official Website, Steps To Download

ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET 2022 Results: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the CSEET July 2022 and CS Foundation result at 4 PM tomorrow.

Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 19, 2022 8:56 pm IST
ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET 2022 Results Tomorrow; Check Time, Official Website, Steps To Download
ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET 2022 results tomorrow

ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET 2022 Results: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the results for Company Secretary (CS) Foundation June 2022 and CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022 examination, tomorrow, July 20. The ICSI will declare the CSEET July 2022 and CS Foundation result at 4 PM tomorrow.

ALSO READ | CA Intermediate Result For May 2022 Exam Likely On July 21: ICAI

Once declared, the ICSI CSEET result 2022 and CS Foundation result will be available on the official website-- icsi.edu. Candidates will be able to download their CS Foundation and CSEET results 2022 by logging into their registered accounts.

“The result of Company Secretary Foundation programme Eexamination, June – 2022 session held on June 15 and 16, 2022 and CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on July 9 and 11 2022 would be declared on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 4 pm. The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website - icsi.edu” the ICSI said in an official statement.

How To Download ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET 2022 Results:

  1. Visit the official website-- icsi.edu.
  2. On the homepage, click on the result designated link.
  3. Enter all the required details and click on submit
  4. Your ICSI CSEET result 2022, CS Foundation result 2022 will appear on the screen.
  5. Download it and take a printout for future reference.
