  • Home
  • Education
  • ICSI CS Foundation 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link

ICSI CS Foundation 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link

ICSI has issued the CS Foundation 2022 admit card on the official website- icsi.edu.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 26, 2022 3:11 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

ICSI Declares CS Foundation, CSEET Result 2022: Direct Link; Website To Check
ICSI CS 2021 Foundation Exam Result Announced. Direct Link
ICSI CS June Result 2021 To Be Released On October 13
ICSI CS Exam Admit Card Released
ICSI CS June Exam Registration Ends Today
ICSI CS Foundation Result Announced At Icsi.edu; Here’s How To Check
ICSI CS Foundation 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link
CS Foundation admit card 2022 released at icsi.edu

ICSI CS Foundation 2022 Admit Card: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has issued the CS Foundation 2022 admit card today, December 26. Aspirants can access and download the admit card of CS Foundation 2022 December session exam through the official website- icsi.edu. Candidates need to login with their admission number and date of birth in order to download the CS Foundation hall ticket.

The CS Foundation December 2022 session exam is scheduled to be held on December 27 and December 28, 2022. The Institute will conduct the CS Foundation examination in two sessions. The first session will be held in the morning shift, from 9:30 am to 11 am and the second session will be held in the evening shift, from 4 pm to 5 pm on both days.

CS December admit card is a mandatory document and consists of details including the candidate's name, photograph, signature, registration number, examination centre (name, address, code, etc.), medium of examination, dates and timings of the examination. Candidates need to carry a valid ID proof along with the admit card to appear in the examination. Any discrepancy in CS Foundation admit card 2022 must be brought to the notice of the Institute immediately at our support portal support.icsi.edu.

ICSI CS Foundation 2022 Admit Card: Direct Link

CS Foundation Admit Card 2022: How To Download

  • At first visit the official website- icsi.edu
  • Log in using your login admission number and date of birth.
  • Then click on the CS Foundation admit card link
  • The CS Foundation December 2022 admit card will get displayed on the screen.
  • Download the hall ticket PDF and take a printout for further reference.
Click here for more Education News
ICSI CS Foundation
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Board Exams 2023: Updates on Class 10, 12 Date Sheet, Admit Card
CBSE Board Exams 2023: Updates on Class 10, 12 Date Sheet, Admit Card
NMAM Institute of Technology Placement 2022: Highest Package At Rs 53 Lakh, Over 1,200 Job Offers Made
NMAM Institute of Technology Placement 2022: Highest Package At Rs 53 Lakh, Over 1,200 Job Offers Made
CLAT College Predictor 2022 Launched; Check Admission Chances In Top NLUs
CLAT College Predictor 2022 Launched; Check Admission Chances In Top NLUs
IIT Guwahati, IIT Bombay Collaborate With European Partners To Address Issues In Indian Water Sector
IIT Guwahati, IIT Bombay Collaborate With European Partners To Address Issues In Indian Water Sector
KCET, JEE, NEET: Karnataka Government's E-Learning App Benefits Around 2 Lakh Students
KCET, JEE, NEET: Karnataka Government's E-Learning App Benefits Around 2 Lakh Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................