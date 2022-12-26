ICSI CS Foundation 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link

CS Foundation admit card 2022 released at icsi.edu

ICSI CS Foundation 2022 Admit Card: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has issued the CS Foundation 2022 admit card today, December 26. Aspirants can access and download the admit card of CS Foundation 2022 December session exam through the official website- icsi.edu. Candidates need to login with their admission number and date of birth in order to download the CS Foundation hall ticket.

The CS Foundation December 2022 session exam is scheduled to be held on December 27 and December 28, 2022. The Institute will conduct the CS Foundation examination in two sessions. The first session will be held in the morning shift, from 9:30 am to 11 am and the second session will be held in the evening shift, from 4 pm to 5 pm on both days.

CS December admit card is a mandatory document and consists of details including the candidate's name, photograph, signature, registration number, examination centre (name, address, code, etc.), medium of examination, dates and timings of the examination. Candidates need to carry a valid ID proof along with the admit card to appear in the examination. Any discrepancy in CS Foundation admit card 2022 must be brought to the notice of the Institute immediately at our support portal support.icsi.edu.

ICSI CS Foundation 2022 Admit Card: Direct Link

CS Foundation Admit Card 2022: How To Download