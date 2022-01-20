ICSI CS Foundation Result 2021: Marks Verification Window Opens; Here's How To Apply

  • Home
ICSI CS Foundation Result 2021: Candidates can apply for the verification of marks in any subject(s) of ICSI CS examination through the official website-- icsi.edu.

Education | Written By rashi.hardaha | Updated: Jan 20, 2022 9:39 pm IST | Source: Careers360

The last date of submitting applications for verification of marks is February 9
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has opened the verification of marks window for CS Foundation Result 2021 today, January 20. Candidates can apply for the verification of marks in any subject(s) of ICSI CS examination through the official website-- icsi.edu. To apply for the same, aspirants will be required to submit an application fee of Rs 250 per subject. The last date of submitting applications for verification of marks is February 9.

"The interested candidates can apply for verification of marks either through online or off-line mode as per prescribed procedure with requisite fee @ Rs. 250/- per subject. To optimize the use of online mode of payment, candidates are advised to submit their request/s through online mode for a quicker and hassle-free response," the ICSI said in a release.

"In case any candidate wishes to apply for Verification of Marks through off-line mode, he/she can download the Application Form available on the website and send the same duly filled in along with the requisite fee through Speed/Registered Post. The fee can be paid either by way of demand draft favouring “The Institute of Company Secretaries of India” payable at New Delhi; or in cash at the Regional/Chapter/Noida Office." the ICSI said.

ICSI CS Foundation Result 2021: Steps To Apply For Verification Of Marks

  • Visit the official website of ICSI--icsi.edu
  • Go to the ‘Exam’ submenu and click on “Verification Of Marks/Inspection/Certified Copies of Answer Books”.
  • Click on ‘Add a request’ option to raise the objection.
  • A new page will open. Click on “Apply for Verification of Marks/Inspection/Certified Answer Books”.
  • Select the request type-- verification of marks, inspection of answer books or certified copies.
  • Select the subjects for which the verification is to be done
  • Pay the application fee via credit/debit card or netbanking
  • Click on the ‘Submit’ button

The ICSI CS Foundation Result 2021 was released on January 19. The Institute had conducted the written examination in December 2021. The CS Foundation exam result can be accessed on the ICSI official website -- icsi.edu.

