ICSI CS Foundation 2020 Exam Today; Check Last Minute Tips

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the CS Foundation 2020 tests today in four batches. The first batch is scheduled to start from 9:30 am to 11 am, the second from 12 noon to 1:30 pm and the third and fourth between 2:30 pm and 4 pm, and 5 pm to 6:30 pm. The ICSI CS foundation exams will be held across the country in computer-based mode. The ICSI CS exam is held for the aspirants who want to pursue a career as Company Secretary.

While the ICSI CS Foundation 2020 exam paper Business Environment and Law, and the Business Management, Ethics and Entrepreneurship will be held today in batches of one-hour thirty minutes, Business Economics, and Fundamentals of Accounting and Auditing will be held tomorrow.

ICSI CS Foundation admit cards have been released at icsi.edu. To download the ICSI CS 2020 Foundation admit cards, candidates have to login to their account and insert the 17-digit registration numbers.

ICSI CS Foundation 2020 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates are expected to follow some guidelines on the ICSI CS Foundation 2020 exam days. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, candidates will have to take sanitisers along with them and wear masks at all times during the ICSI CS exam day.