Students can login with their roll number and 17-digit registration number to download the result. The results have been published for both old and new course students.

Updated: Oct 13, 2021
ICSI CS Executive Result 2021 Out; Direct Link Here
ICSI CS Executive result 2021 announced at icsi.edu, icsi.examresults.net (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) CS Executive June results have been announced. Candidates can visit icsi.edu or icsi.examresults.net to download their results. The institute will publish the result-cum-marks statement for the Executive programme online and students will not be provided with hard copies of their mark sheets.

ICSI CS Executive Result 2021: Direct Link

How To Download ICSI Result

  1. Go to icsi.edu or icsi.examresults.net

  2. Click on the result link

  3. Select exam - old or new

  4. Enter registration number and roll number and submit

  5. Result will be displayed. Take a printout

Earlier today, the institute had announced CS Professional results. Results of the CS Foundation exam will be declared at 4 pm.

The next session of ICSI exams will be held in December, 2021.

