  • Home
  • Education
  • ICSI CS Executive, Professional June 2023 Exam Dates Out; Complete Schedule Here

ICSI CS Executive, Professional June 2023 Exam Dates Out; Complete Schedule Here

ICSI will conduct the CS Executive, Professional June 2023 exams in offline mode from June 1 to June 10, 2023.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 31, 2022 2:52 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2022 Admit Card Out; Steps To Download
ICSI CS Result June 2022: CS Professional, Executive Marks Verification Begins; Details Here
ICSI CS Executive December 2022 Registration Begins Today; List Of Documents Required
ICSI CS Result June 2022 Live: CS Professional, Executive Results Out At Icsi.edu; Toppers List
ICSI Announces CS Executive Result 2022; Meet The Toppers
ICSI Announces CS Executive Result 2022
ICSI CS Executive, Professional June 2023 Exam Dates Out; Complete Schedule Here
ICSI CS Executive, Professional June 2023 Exam Dates
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the CS Executive, Professional June 2023 session exam dates. The CS Executive, Professional exams 2023 will be conducted from June 1 to June 10, 2023. Candidates can check and download the schedule through the official website- icsi.edu.

The CS June session exams will be held from 9 am to 12 pm. ICSI has reserved June 11, 12, 13 and 14 to meet any exigency. Meanwhile, the registration process for the CS Executive, Professional June 2023 session exam is going on and will continue till January 31, 2023. Also Read || ICSI CSEET 2023 Admit Card For January Session Out; Direct Link

ICSI CS Executive, Professional June 2023 Exam Timetable

DateCS Executive CS Professional
June 1, 2023Jurisprudence, interpretation and general laws (Module-1)Governance, risk management, compliances and ethics (Module-1)
June 2, 2023Securities laws and capital markets (Module-2)Secretarial audit, compliance management and due diligence (Module-2)
June 3, 2023Company law (Module-1)Corporate funding and listings in stock exchanges (Module-3)
June 5, 2023Economic, business and commercial laws (Module-2)Advanced tax laws (Module-1)
June 6, 2023Setting up of business entities and closure (Module-1)Corporate restructuring, insolvency, liquidation and winding-up (Module-2)
June 7, 2023Corporate and management accounting (OMR based) (Module-2)Multidisciplinary case studies [Open book exam] (Module-3)
June 8, 2023Tax laws (OMR based) (Module-1)Drafting, pleadings and appearances (Module-1)
June 9, 2023Financial and strategic management (OMR based) (Module-2)Resolution of corporate disputes, non– compliances and remedies (Module-2)
June 10, 2023-Elective one out of below five subjects [Open book exam]
Banking - law and practice
Insurance - law and practice
Intellectual property rights – laws and practices
Labour laws and practice
Insolvency – law and practice (Module-3)


Also Read || CSEET 2023 Exam On January 7, ICSI Exam Guidelines, Pattern

ICSI conducts the national-level CS Executive, Professional exams in offline mode. The exam is held twice a year, in the months of June and December. Recently, the ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2022 exams was held from December 21 to 30, 2022.

Click here for more Education News
ICSI CS exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Lack Of Space A Hindrance In Opening More 'Specialised Excellence' Schools: Manish Sisodia
Lack Of Space A Hindrance In Opening More 'Specialised Excellence' Schools: Manish Sisodia
Education Highlights 2022: CUET's Rocky Debut, Delayed Academic Session, Return To Single Term Board Exams
Education Highlights 2022: CUET's Rocky Debut, Delayed Academic Session, Return To Single Term Board Exams
CBSE Revises Class 12 Time Table; April 4 Exams Will Now Be Held On March 27
CBSE Revises Class 12 Time Table; April 4 Exams Will Now Be Held On March 27
AISSEE 2023: NTA Issues Exam City Intimation Slip; Direct Link Here
AISSEE 2023: NTA Issues Exam City Intimation Slip; Direct Link Here
Maharashtra Board Announces Class 10 SSC, Class 12 HSC 2023 Exam Dates
Maharashtra Board Announces Class 10 SSC, Class 12 HSC 2023 Exam Dates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................