ICSI CS Executive, Professional June 2023 Exam Dates Out; Complete Schedule Here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the CS Executive, Professional June 2023 session exam dates. The CS Executive, Professional exams 2023 will be conducted from June 1 to June 10, 2023. Candidates can check and download the schedule through the official website- icsi.edu.

The CS June session exams will be held from 9 am to 12 pm. ICSI has reserved June 11, 12, 13 and 14 to meet any exigency. Meanwhile, the registration process for the CS Executive, Professional June 2023 session exam is going on and will continue till January 31, 2023. Also Read || ICSI CSEET 2023 Admit Card For January Session Out; Direct Link

ICSI CS Executive, Professional June 2023 Exam Timetable