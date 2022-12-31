ICSI CS Executive, Professional June 2023 Exam Dates Out; Complete Schedule Here
ICSI will conduct the CS Executive, Professional June 2023 exams in offline mode from June 1 to June 10, 2023.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the CS Executive, Professional June 2023 session exam dates. The CS Executive, Professional exams 2023 will be conducted from June 1 to June 10, 2023. Candidates can check and download the schedule through the official website- icsi.edu.
The CS June session exams will be held from 9 am to 12 pm. ICSI has reserved June 11, 12, 13 and 14 to meet any exigency. Meanwhile, the registration process for the CS Executive, Professional June 2023 session exam is going on and will continue till January 31, 2023.
ICSI CS Executive, Professional June 2023 Exam Timetable
|Date
|CS Executive
|CS Professional
|June 1, 2023
|Jurisprudence, interpretation and general laws (Module-1)
|Governance, risk management, compliances and ethics (Module-1)
|June 2, 2023
|Securities laws and capital markets (Module-2)
|Secretarial audit, compliance management and due diligence (Module-2)
|June 3, 2023
|Company law (Module-1)
|Corporate funding and listings in stock exchanges (Module-3)
|June 5, 2023
|Economic, business and commercial laws (Module-2)
|Advanced tax laws (Module-1)
|June 6, 2023
|Setting up of business entities and closure (Module-1)
|Corporate restructuring, insolvency, liquidation and winding-up (Module-2)
|June 7, 2023
|Corporate and management accounting (OMR based) (Module-2)
|Multidisciplinary case studies [Open book exam] (Module-3)
|June 8, 2023
|Tax laws (OMR based) (Module-1)
|Drafting, pleadings and appearances (Module-1)
|June 9, 2023
|Financial and strategic management (OMR based) (Module-2)
|Resolution of corporate disputes, non– compliances and remedies (Module-2)
|June 10, 2023
|-
|Elective one out of below five subjects [Open book exam]
Banking - law and practice
Insurance - law and practice
Intellectual property rights – laws and practices
Labour laws and practice
Insolvency – law and practice (Module-3)
ICSI conducts the national-level CS Executive, Professional exams in offline mode. The exam is held twice a year, in the months of June and December. Recently, the ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2022 exams was held from December 21 to 30, 2022.