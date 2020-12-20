Image credit: Shutterstock ICSI CS Executive, Professional Exams Begin Tomorrow; Admit Card, Exam Day Instructions

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct CS December exams 2020 from tomorrow. While ICSI CS Professional and Executive exams will take place between December 21 to 30, CS Foundations will be held on on December 26 and December 27, 2020. Admit cards for ICSI CS Foundation, Professional and Executive exams have been released at icsi.edu. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards at the earliest to avoid a last-minute rush.

Download ICSI CS Admit Card For December 2020

Along with ICSI admit card 2020, candidates will also have to download the self-declaration form.

Steps To Download ICSI Admit Card 2020

Go to icsi.edu

Click on the admit card link

Enter your 17-digit registration number

Click on get admit card

Download and take a printout of the admit card

After taking the printout of the Admit Card, carefully verify all the particulars-- name, photograph, signature, registration number, etc.

In case of any query, candidates can contact the institute immediately at 0120-4522000 or through the grievance portal at http://support.icsi.edu.

ICSI CS Exam December 2020: Exam Day Instructions

Candidates must carry their admit cards and other documents to the examination venue. Candidates should bring their own personal hand sanitizer. As mentioned on the guidelines, candidates are advised to follow COVID-19 related guidelines. Candidates are required to take the print out of the “Self-Declaration Form” annexed with Admit Card. The signed copy of the “SelfDeclaration Form” is compulsorily required to be submitted by the candidates to the Superintendent of Examination Centre on the first day of Examination.

ICSI has allowed the students with this one-time opt-out opportunity from ICSI CS exam December 2020 and carry forward their candidature to June 2021 exams in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.