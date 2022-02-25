ICSI To Declare CS Executive, Professional Exam Results 2021 Today At Icsi.edu

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check ICSI CS result at icsi.edu

ICSI CS Executive, Professional Exam Results 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the CS Executive exam and CS Professional exam results today, February 25. The CS Executive and CS Professional exam result can be accessed on the ICSI official website - icsi.edu. Candidates who had appeared for the December 2021 examination for CS Executive exam and CS Professional can use their login details to access the ICSI CS results. ICSI CS 2021 Result LIVE UPDATES

While the CS Professional result for the students appearing against the old and new syllabus will be declared at 11 am, the CS Executive results for the old and new syllabus will be announced at 2 pm. A formal e-result-cum-marks statement for the CS Executive will be uploaded on the official website after the result is declared, while for CS Professional candidates, the result cum mark sheets will be sent to the registered addresses.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examinations will be uploaded on the website of the Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued,” an ICSI statement said.

It further added: “The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examination will be dispatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.”

ICSI CS Result 2021: Steps To Check

Visit the official website- icsi.edu

Click on the designated result link

Enter details including the roll number and registration number

Submit and access the CS Executive and CS Professional result.

ICSI has already released the CS Executive and CS Professional exam dates. While the ICSI CS Executive and Professional exams will be conducted from June 1 to June 10, the online application will begin on February 26.