ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2022 Exam Starts Today; Guidelines For Candidates

CS Executive, Professional December 2022 exam will be held between December 21 and December 30, 2022

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) CS Executive, Professional December 2022 exam will commence today, December 21. The CS Executive and CS Professional exam for December session will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. Aspirants are required to report at the examination centre 60 minutes (1 hour) before the commencement of exam. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre after the expiry of half an hour of the commencement of the examination.

The CS Executive, Professional exam 2022 for December session will be continued till December 30, 2022. The candidates are not permitted to leave the examination hall until the expiry of one hour after the commencement of the examination. Candidates will be required to carry a hard copy of the CS admit card, along with a valid photo identity card.

The CS admit card December 2022 include the candidate's name, photograph, signature, registration number, stage and module(s) of examination enrolled for, examination centre details, dates and timings of the examination. Candidates are not allowed to carry any prohibited items like Mobile, earphones, headphones or any other gadget including Pager, Digital Diary, Scientific or Programmable Calculator, Blue Tooth, Palmtop, Smart Watch or Health Band.

The candidates are allowed to carry special permission/letter, received from the Institute granting extra time or a Scribe, face mask, 50/100 ml sanitiser in a transparent bottle, necessary stationery items for writing examination, ordinary calculator, transparent water bottle and analogue wrist watch. Candidates must ensure that they have signed the attendance sheet, and hand over his/her answer book(s) to the invigilator before leaving the examination hall.