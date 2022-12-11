ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2022 Admit Card Out; Steps To Download

CS Executive, Professional 2022 December session admit card released

CS December Admit Card 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has issued the admit card for the CS Executive, Professional 2022 December session exam. Candidates can download the CS Executive, Professional admit card through the official website-- icsi.edu.To access and download the ICSI admit card 2022, candidates need to log in with their registration number and date of birth.

The CS Executive, Professional exam 2022 for December session will be held between December 21 and December 30, 2022. Candidates must verify all the particulars mentioned in his/her CS December admit card including candidate's name, photograph, signature, registration number, stage and module(s) of examination enrolled for, examination centre (name, address, code, etc.), medium of examination, dates and timings of examination, details of paper-wise exemption granted and elective subject in case of Professional programme.

In case candidates found any discrepancy in CS Executive, Professional admit card 2022, the same must be brought to the notice of the Institute immediately at our support portal support.icsi.edu. Candidates must adhere to the guidelines mentioned in the admit card under “Instructions to Examinees” section.

ICSI CS Executive, Professional Admit Card: Steps To Download