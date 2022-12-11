  • Home
  • Education
  • ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2022 Admit Card Out; Steps To Download

ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2022 Admit Card Out; Steps To Download

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has issued the admit card for the CS Executive, Professional 2022 December session exam.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 11, 2022 12:51 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

ICSI CS Result June 2022: CS Professional, Executive Marks Verification Begins; Details Here
ICSI CS Executive December 2022 Registration Begins Today; List Of Documents Required
ICSI CS Result June 2022 Live: CS Professional, Executive Results Out At Icsi.edu; Toppers List
ICSI Announces CS Executive Result 2022; Meet The Toppers
ICSI Announces CS Executive Result 2022
ICSI Announces CS Professional Programme Result
ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2022 Admit Card Out; Steps To Download
CS Executive, Professional 2022 December session admit card released

CS December Admit Card 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has issued the admit card for the CS Executive, Professional 2022 December session exam. Candidates can download the CS Executive, Professional admit card through the official website-- icsi.edu.To access and download the ICSI admit card 2022, candidates need to log in with their registration number and date of birth.

The CS Executive, Professional exam 2022 for December session will be held between December 21 and December 30, 2022. Candidates must verify all the particulars mentioned in his/her CS December admit card including candidate's name, photograph, signature, registration number, stage and module(s) of examination enrolled for, examination centre (name, address, code, etc.), medium of examination, dates and timings of examination, details of paper-wise exemption granted and elective subject in case of Professional programme.

In case candidates found any discrepancy in CS Executive, Professional admit card 2022, the same must be brought to the notice of the Institute immediately at our support portal support.icsi.edu. Candidates must adhere to the guidelines mentioned in the admit card under “Instructions to Examinees” section.

ICSI CS Executive, Professional Admit Card: Steps To Download

  1. Visit the official website -- icsi.edu
  2. On the student tab, click on CS Executive, Professional admit card link
  3. Log in with registration number and date of birth
  4. The CS Executive, Professional admit card will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download the CS admit card December 2022 exam and print a copy for further reference.
Click here for more Education News
Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) ICSI Admit Card
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Manipal Academy of Higher Education Establishes Centre For Kannada, Regional Languages
Manipal Academy of Higher Education Establishes Centre For Kannada, Regional Languages
BHU Will Play Key Role In Formation Of India As Significant Power: External Affairs Minister
BHU Will Play Key Role In Formation Of India As Significant Power: External Affairs Minister
XAT 2023: Registration Last Date Today; Direct Link, Steps
XAT 2023: Registration Last Date Today; Direct Link, Steps
AILET 2023 Exam Today; Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow
AILET 2023 Exam Today; Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow
Dr S Jaishankar Interacts With Students Of Banaras Hindu University At Kashi Tamal Sangamam
Dr S Jaishankar Interacts With Students Of Banaras Hindu University At Kashi Tamal Sangamam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................