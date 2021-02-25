ICSI CS Executive Exam Result Declared

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the result of the Company Secretary (CS) Executive programme at the official site of ICSI- icsi.edu.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Feb 25, 2021 2:10 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

ICSI CS Professional Exam Result Out, Meet The Toppers
ICSI CS Executive Exam Result To Be Declared At 2 PM
ICSI CS Professional Exam Result Announced
PM Modi To Address Convocation Ceremony Of Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University Tomorrow
Uttarakhand Colleges, Universities To Reopen From March 1
India Toy Fair Registrations Cross One Million Mark
ICSI CS Executive Exam Result Declared
ICSI CS Executive Exam Result Declared
New Delhi:

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the result of the Company Secretary (CS) Executive programme at the official site of ICSI- icsi.edu. The Institute has also released the e-mark sheet along with the result for all the candidates who have appeared in the examination in December 2020.

No physical result-cum-marks statement will be issued to the CS Executive programme (old and new syllabus) candidates.

Akanksha Gupta and Tanmay Agarwal secured Rank 1 in the new and old syllabus, respectively.

Result Direct Link

All India Provisional Merit List - Executive Programme (New Syllabus)

All India Provisional Merit List - Executive Programme (Old Syllabus)

ICSI has declared the CS Professional programme result (old and new syllabus) today at icsi.edu. The Institute will dispatch the physical scorecards to the candidates of the professional programme soon.

ICSI CS Professional Exam Result 2020: Steps to download

Candidates can follow these steps mentioned below to check the result of the ICSI CS Executive exams.

Step 1: Visit the official website: icsi.edu.
Step 2: Click on the ICSI CS result link appearing under the 'What's new' section
Step 3: Fill in the required details such as roll number and registration number
Step 4: Submit the details and the ICSI CS Executive result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Check the details printed on the result and download it for further reference.

Click here for more Education News
ICSI Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Andhra Pradesh Government To Implement CBSE System For Classes 1 To 7 From Next Year
Andhra Pradesh Government To Implement CBSE System For Classes 1 To 7 From Next Year
JEE Main 2021 Day 3 Live Updates: BTech Paper (Shift 1) Ends; Check Exam Analysis, Students' Reactions
Live | JEE Main 2021 Day 3 Live Updates: BTech Paper (Shift 1) Ends; Check Exam Analysis, Students' Reactions
JEE Main 2021 BTech Exam Analysis: Students Find Paper ‘Moderate To Easy’ On Day 3
JEE Main 2021 BTech Exam Analysis: Students Find Paper ‘Moderate To Easy’ On Day 3
Tamil Nadu To Promote Students Of Class 9-11 Without Exams: Chief Minister
Tamil Nadu To Promote Students Of Class 9-11 Without Exams: Chief Minister
ICSI CS Professional Exam Result Out, Meet The Toppers
ICSI CS Professional Exam Result Out, Meet The Toppers
.......................... Advertisement ..........................