ICSI CS Executive Exam Result Declared

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the result of the Company Secretary (CS) Executive programme at the official site of ICSI- icsi.edu. The Institute has also released the e-mark sheet along with the result for all the candidates who have appeared in the examination in December 2020.

No physical result-cum-marks statement will be issued to the CS Executive programme (old and new syllabus) candidates.

Akanksha Gupta and Tanmay Agarwal secured Rank 1 in the new and old syllabus, respectively.

ICSI has declared the CS Professional programme result (old and new syllabus) today at icsi.edu. The Institute will dispatch the physical scorecards to the candidates of the professional programme soon.

ICSI CS Professional Exam Result 2020: Steps to download

Candidates can follow these steps mentioned below to check the result of the ICSI CS Executive exams.

Step 1: Visit the official website: icsi.edu.

Step 2: Click on the ICSI CS result link appearing under the 'What's new' section

Step 3: Fill in the required details such as roll number and registration number

Step 4: Submit the details and the ICSI CS Executive result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the details printed on the result and download it for further reference.