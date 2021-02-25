ICSI CS Executive Exam Result To Be Declared At 2 PM

The result of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) Company Secretary (CS) exam for the Executive programme (old and new syllabus) will be announced at 2 pm. The result of the professional programme has been announced on the official website- icsi.edu. The ICSI will dispatch the physical scorecards to the candidates of the professional programme soon.

Result Direct Link

According to the official notification released earlier, the “Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of Executive programme (old and new Syllabus) examination will be uploaded on the website of Institute icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued.”

ICSI CS Executive Exam Result 2020: How to download

Applicants can follow these steps to check the result of ICSI CS Professional exams 2020.

Step 1: Visit the official website: icsi.edu.

Step 2: Click on the ICSI CS result link appearing under the 'What's new' section

Step 3: Fill in the required details such as roll number and registration number

Step 4: Submit the details and the ICSI CS Professional result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the details printed on the result and download it for further reference.