ICSI CS Executive Entrance Test, CSEET 2021, November Exam Today

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is conducting the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021) today, November 13, in remote-proctored mode.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 13, 2021 9:14 am IST

Admit cards of the CSEET exam are available on the official website -- icsi.edu (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is conducting the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021) today, November 13, in remote-proctored mode. Students are allowed to appear in the exam through their laptop or desktop from home or any other place of convenience.

Candidates will not be allowed to appear in the exam using smartphones or tablets.

Admit cards of the CSEET exam are available on the official website -- icsi.edu.

The entrance test will be conducted for multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The duration of the exam is two hours.

CSEET 2021 will be held for four papers -- Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, Current Affairs section and Presentation and Communication Skills.

Each of these papers will have 35 questions of 50 marks. The total marks is 200.

How To Download ICSI CSEET 2021 Admit Card

  1. Go to icsi.edu

  2. Click on th 'Download Admit card for CSEET to be held on 13th November 2021' link

  3. Enter registration number and password to login

  4. Check and download the admit card

Candidates are required to login to the exam page 30 minutes prior to the start of the test. candidate shall be allowed to appear in the Test after completion of 15 minutes of the commencement of Test and no candidate shall be permitted to finish the Test until the expiry of 90 minutes of the commencement of the test, an official statement said.

