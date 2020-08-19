Image credit: Shutterstock CSEET 2020 Admit Card is now available at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, or ICSI, has released CSEET 2020 admit card on the official website, icsi.edu. Candidates, who submitted their application forms on or before the last date can now download the admit card of CSEET 2020 using their registration number.

“Eligible candidates may download the admit card... from 10 am, August 19, 2020, onwards,” an official statement said.

CSEET 2020 will be conducted on August 29. In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the exam will be conducted in remote proctored mode from candidates’ homes instead of test centres.

Candidates can download their CSEET admit card 2020 using this link:

CSEET 2020 Admit Card: How To Download

Follow these steps to download CSEET 2020 admit card:

Click on the direct link mentioned above. Key in your registration number (unique ID) and date of birth. Login and download your admit card.

Previously, CSEET 2020 was scheduled to be held on Ju,y 17 but ICSI had decided to postpone the exam in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Candidates are allowed to appear for the exam from their homes or any place of their convenience.

ICSI previously said that candidates are allowed to use laptop or desktop computers for CSEET 2020.

“Candidates shall not be allowed to appear through smartphone (mobile), tablet, etc,” an official statement said.

ICSI has also removed the Viva-Voce part of the CSEET 2020 examination.

“The computer-based MCQ portion of the online test...shall remain the same as per the existing schedule of CSEET. Paper-4 will carry 50 marks, which will contain questions on Current Affairs, Presentation and Communication Skills,” the statement added.

Candidates will receive login credentials on their registered email address and mobile number before the commencement of the exam, ICSI said.