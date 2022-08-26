ICSI CS Executive December 2022 Registration Begins Today; List Of Documents Required

CS Executive December 2022 Application Form

CS Executive December 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the application process for CS Executive December 2022 today, August 26. Applicants can register online for CS Executive December session examination from the Smash Portal of ICSI -- smash.icsi.edu. Last date to apply for CS Executive 2022 December exam is September 25. The candidates can register for the Executive programme by providing basic details which include the candidate's name and qualifications, paying the application fee and uploading documents as required.

The last date for CS Executive registration with late fee is October 10, 2022. The examination fee for Executive programme is Rs 1,200 per module. While, in case of late registration candidates will have to pay an additional fee of Rs 250. "All Foundation, Executive and Professional programme students eligible for appearing in December, 2022 session of examinations are advised to go through the following important instructions to be followed by them during the enrollment and while appearing in the examinations," ICSI official notification mentioned.

CS Executive December 2022: List Of Documents Required

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

Class 10 certificate for date of birth verification

Qualifying exam certificate

Category certificate (other than general)

Valid photo ID proof

CS Executive December 2022: Important Dates

CS Executive registration start date - August 26, 2022

Last date to submit online application (without late fee) - September 25, 2022

Last date to submit online application (with late fee) - October 10, 2022

Enrollment services (change of centre, module) - October 11 to November 20, 2022

CS Executive December 2022: How To Register