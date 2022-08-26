  • Home
  • Education
  • ICSI CS Executive December 2022 Registration Begins Today; List Of Documents Required

ICSI CS Executive December 2022 Registration Begins Today; List Of Documents Required

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the application process for CS Executive December 2022 today, August 26.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 26, 2022 12:47 pm IST
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers View More
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

ICSI CS Result June 2022 Live: CS Professional, Executive Results Out At Icsi.edu; Toppers List
ICSI Announces CS Executive Result 2022; Meet The Toppers
ICSI Announces CS Executive Result 2022
ICSI Announces CS Professional Programme Result
ICSI To Release CS Professional, CS Executive Results 2022 Today
ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET 2022 Results Tomorrow; Check Time, Official Website, Steps To Download
ICSI CS Executive December 2022 Registration Begins Today; List Of Documents Required
CS Executive December 2022 Application Form

CS Executive December 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the application process for CS Executive December 2022 today, August 26. Applicants can register online for CS Executive December session examination from the Smash Portal of ICSI -- smash.icsi.edu. Last date to apply for CS Executive 2022 December exam is September 25. The candidates can register for the Executive programme by providing basic details which include the candidate's name and qualifications, paying the application fee and uploading documents as required.

The last date for CS Executive registration with late fee is October 10, 2022. The examination fee for Executive programme is Rs 1,200 per module. While, in case of late registration candidates will have to pay an additional fee of Rs 250. "All Foundation, Executive and Professional programme students eligible for appearing in December, 2022 session of examinations are advised to go through the following important instructions to be followed by them during the enrollment and while appearing in the examinations," ICSI official notification mentioned.

Also Read|| ICSI Announces CS Executive Result 2022; Meet The Toppers

CS Executive December 2022: List Of Documents Required

  • Photograph of the candidate
  • Signature of the candidate
  • Class 10 certificate for date of birth verification
  • Qualifying exam certificate
  • Category certificate (other than general)
  • Valid photo ID proof

CS Executive December 2022: Important Dates

  • CS Executive registration start date - August 26, 2022
  • Last date to submit online application (without late fee) - September 25, 2022
  • Last date to submit online application (with late fee) - October 10, 2022
  • Enrollment services (change of centre, module) - October 11 to November 20, 2022

CS Executive December 2022: How To Register

  1. Go to the official website -- icsi.edu
  2. Visit the 'Online Services' section and click on the 'Register for CS courses' link
  3. On the next window, click on “Proceed”
  4. Fill in the details as instructed
  5. Cross-check the application form and upload the required documents
  6. Pay the examination fee and submit the CS Executive application form
  7. Download the confirmation page for future reference.
Click here for more Education News
ICSI CS Executive
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Kanpur Announces New Exam Cities For GATE 2023; Check Details On Two Paper Combinations
IIT Kanpur Announces New Exam Cities For GATE 2023; Check Details On Two Paper Combinations
ICAR AIEEA 2022 Application Deadline Ends Today; Exam Date, Direct Link To Apply
ICAR AIEEA 2022 Application Deadline Ends Today; Exam Date, Direct Link To Apply
Teachers' Day 2022: Andhra Pradesh Schools To Celebrate With Week-Long Edu Fest
Teachers' Day 2022: Andhra Pradesh Schools To Celebrate With Week-Long Edu Fest
IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration Deadline Extended; Check Details
IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration Deadline Extended; Check Details
TANCET Rank List 2022 Released For MBA, MCA; Check Counselling Schedule
TANCET Rank List 2022 Released For MBA, MCA; Check Counselling Schedule
.......................... Advertisement ..........................