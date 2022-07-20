  • Home
  • Education
  • ICSI CS Executive, CS Foundation June 2022 Session Exam Results Today

ICSI CS Executive, CS Foundation June 2022 Session Exam Results Today

ICSI CS Results 2022: Candidates who had appeared for the online examination for CS Foundation exams for the June 2022 session on June 15-16 and CSEET on July 9 and July 11 can use their login details to access the ICSI CS results.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 20, 2022 9:46 am IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

ICSI CSEET July 2022 Exam Tomorrow; Test Day Instructions For Candidates
ICSI CSEET 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link, How To Download
ICSI Begins CSEET 2022 Application For November Exams; Details Here
ICSI Declares CSEET Result For May 2022 Exam; Know How To Download Scorecard
ICSI CSEET 2022 Today For Candidates Who Missed Due To Technical Issues
ICSI To Hold CSEET Again On May 9 To Facilitate Candidates Who Missed Due To Technical Issues
ICSI CS Executive, CS Foundation June 2022 Session Exam Results Today
ICSI CS result for Foundation and CSEET will be declared today
New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) and Foundation exam results today, July 20. The ICSI CSEET result and CS Foundation exam result can be accessed on the ICSI official website -- icsi.edu. Candidates who had appeared for the online examination for CS Foundation exams for the June 2022 session on June 15-16 and CSEET on July 9 and July 11 can use their login details to access the ICSI CS results. The ICSI result 2022 along with individual candidates’ subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the official website.

Latest: Online Courses & Certifications in Banking, Finance & Accounting Explore 
Recommended : What Are Some Of The Career Options You Could Pursue After Commerce? Read More 

“The result of Company Secretary Foundation programme Eexamination, June – 2022 session held on June 15 and 16, 2022 and CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on July 9 and 11 2022 would be declared on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 4 pm. The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website - icsi.edu” the ICSI said in an official statement.

“For Best View And Download Of Marks Sheet Use Google Chrome Browser,” it added.

Steps To Download ICSI CS Result

  • Visit the official website icsi.edu

  • Click on the designated result link

  • Enter details including the roll number and registration number

  • Submit and access the CS Foundation, ICSI CSEET result

The CSEET July 2022 exam was conducted online through remote proctored mode. The candidates were able to appear for the CSEET 2022 exam through their computer or laptop with an active internet connection.

Click here for more Education News
cs executive result ICSI CS Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Result 2022 Live: Class 10, 12 Results Expected Today; Direct Link, Websites To Check
Live | CBSE Result 2022 Live: Class 10, 12 Results Expected Today; Direct Link, Websites To Check
CUET UG 2022 Live: Day 4 Slot 1 Test Begins; Exam Analysis, Answer Key, Key Points For Slot 2
Live | CUET UG 2022 Live: Day 4 Slot 1 Test Begins; Exam Analysis, Answer Key, Key Points For Slot 2
30 Engineering Colleges In Karnataka To Be Upgraded To Global Standard In 5 Years: Education Minister
30 Engineering Colleges In Karnataka To Be Upgraded To Global Standard In 5 Years: Education Minister
CUET UG 2022 Day 4 Exam Today; Shift Timing, Marking Scheme, Instructions For Candidates
CUET UG 2022 Day 4 Exam Today; Shift Timing, Marking Scheme, Instructions For Candidates
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card Likely Tomorrow; How To Download
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card Likely Tomorrow; How To Download
.......................... Advertisement ..........................