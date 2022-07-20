ICSI CS Executive, CS Foundation June 2022 Session Exam Results Today

ICSI CS result for Foundation and CSEET will be declared today

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) and Foundation exam results today, July 20. The ICSI CSEET result and CS Foundation exam result can be accessed on the ICSI official website -- icsi.edu. Candidates who had appeared for the online examination for CS Foundation exams for the June 2022 session on June 15-16 and CSEET on July 9 and July 11 can use their login details to access the ICSI CS results. The ICSI result 2022 along with individual candidates’ subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the official website.

“The result of Company Secretary Foundation programme Eexamination, June – 2022 session held on June 15 and 16, 2022 and CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on July 9 and 11 2022 would be declared on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 4 pm. The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website - icsi.edu” the ICSI said in an official statement.

“For Best View And Download Of Marks Sheet Use Google Chrome Browser,” it added.

Steps To Download ICSI CS Result

Visit the official website icsi.edu

Click on the designated result link

Enter details including the roll number and registration number

Submit and access the CS Foundation, ICSI CSEET result

The CSEET July 2022 exam was conducted online through remote proctored mode. The candidates were able to appear for the CSEET 2022 exam through their computer or laptop with an active internet connection.