ICSI CS June 2022: CS Executive, CS Professional Admit Cards Released; Direct Link, How To Download

ICSI CS Admit Card 2022: To download the ICSI CS Executive and CS Professional June 2022 exam hall tickets, candidates will need to enter their 17-digit registration number.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 21, 2022 6:52 pm IST

ICSI CS June 2022 exam admit card released
Image credit: Shutterstock

ICSI CS Admit Card 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit cards for CS Executive and CS Professional June 2022 exam. The ICSI CS admit card 2022 has been released on the official website- icsi.edu. To download the ICSI CS June 2022 exam hall tickets, candidates will need to enter their 17-digit registration number.

The ICSI will conduct the CS Executive and CS Professional exams from June 1 to June 10, 2022, at various test centres across the country.

"The admit card should be downloaded immediately to avoid last minute inconvenience. After taking the printout of the admit card, students are advised to carefully verify all the particulars mentioned therein i.e. Name, Photograph, Signature, Registration Number, stage of exam, examination centre, medium and module of examination, dates and timings of exam, details of paper-wise exemption granted, instructions to examinees.," the ICSI said in a notification.

ICSI CS Admit Card 2022: How To Download

  • Visit the official website- icsi.edu.
  • Click on the "Download E-Admit Card Executive and Professional Programme June,2022 Session" link
  • Enter your 17-digit registration number and click on submit.
  • Your ICSI CS June admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the admit card and take a printout for further reference.

ICSI CS Admit Card 2022: Direct Link

