ICSI CS Exam June 2021 Dates Released At Icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the Foundation, Executive and Professional exam schedule for the June 2021 exams at icsi.edu. As per the ICSI CS June 2021 exam dates, the CS Foundation exams are scheduled between June 5, 2021 and June 6, 2021. The CS Executive June 2021 and CS June 2021 Professional exams will be held from June 1 to June 10. The Institute reserves June 11, June 12, June 13 and June 14, 2021 to meet any exigency, a statement on the CS June 2021 schedule added.

Students of ICSI CS exams who will not be able to take the exams scheduled from December 21 to December 30, 2020 can appear for the ICSI CS exams in June, 2021. The institute has allowed the students with this one-time opt-out opportunity from ICSI exam December 2020 and carry forward their candidature to June 2021 exams in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The last date to submit the opt-out form is January 15, 2021. On receipt of the online form, the candidature of the student for CS December 2020 exam will be cancelled and carried forward to the ICSI CS June 2021 session. The examination fee credit will also be carried forward to the next session.

As per the CS Foundation June 2021 schedule, the computer-based CS Foundation exams will be held in batches of one hour thirty minutes each for the four papers. The CS Executive and CS Professional exams, however, will be held between 9 am and 12 noon. The CS Executive exam schedule and CS Professional exam schedule also includes the exam dates for the old courses.