ICSI CS Exam December 2021: Application Window To Close Today

Students can apply for examination enrollment with an applicable late fee at icsi.edu.

Updated: Nov 12, 2021 12:32 pm IST

The window to edit ICSI CS December 2021 exam will be reopened at 3 pm, the institute said (representational)
New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will close the window to apply for December 2021 CS exams at 2 pm today, November 12. Students can apply for examination enrollment with an applicable late fee at icsi.edu. They can also apply for addition of modules and exemption on the basis of higher qualification with applicable exemption fee, the institute said. The application window was reopened for three days on November 10.

The window to edit ICSI CS December 2021 exam will be reopened at 3 pm, the institute said.

“Online window for change services will reopen from 3.00 PM on November t2,202t ttl 11.59 PM on November 20,202r. Reopening of window for change services beyond this period will not be entertained under any circumstances,” it said.

The exams will take place in December, 2021-January, 2022.

ICSI CS December exams for the Foundation programme will be held on January 3 and 4, 2022. Exams for Executive and Professional programmes are scheduled fromDecember 22 to 30, 2021.

Meanwhile, the institute is set to hold the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021) tomorrow, November 13. The exam will be in remote-proctored mode and students will be required to appear with their admit cards and a valid government ID proof.

