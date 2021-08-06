ICSI CS Exam Admit Card Released

ICSI CS exam 2021 admit card has been released on the official website icsi.edu by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 6, 2021 12:34 pm IST

ICSI CS Exam Admit Card Released
ICSI CS Exam 2021 admit card released at icsi.edu
ICSI CS exam 2021 admit card has been released on the official website icsi.edu by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Candidates who will appear for the Foundation examination can download the admit card through the official site of ICSI by using their login credentials. The examination will be conducted on August 13 and August 14, 2021.

The CS examinations for Foundation Programme, Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) and Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) will be held from August 10, 2021, to August 20, 2021. The CS exam for Executive and Professional programmes will be held from August 10 to August 20.

The ICSI Foundation examination will be held in double shifts--morning and afternoon. For the Professional and Executive programmes, the exam will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm.

August 21, 22, 23 and 24 have been kept in reserve by the Institute in case of any exigencies.

ICSI will provide the students with an extra attempt for the last exams of the CS Executive and Professional programmes. The students of the old syllabus of CS Executive and Professional programmes unable to appear for the upcoming exams from August 10 to August 20, 2021, due to reasons associated with Covid will get another opportunity in December to appear for the exams.

