ICSI CS Exam 2021: Link To Opt-Out From Exam Session Closes Today

ICSI CS Exam 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI, will close the opt-out window for CS exam 2021 today.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 20, 2021 10:04 am IST

New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI, will close the opt-out window for CS exam 2021 today. The facility is for the students of foundation, executive, and professional courses. Those who wish to opt-out from the exam can visit the official website-icsi.edu- and do the needful.

ICSI CS examinations were scheduled between August 10 and August 20, 2021. The examination, now being held following the COVID-19 protocols, was earlier supposed to be conducted in June. However, it was deferred in the wake of the pandemic.

Those opting out due to Covid need to provide details that either they or their immediate family suffered due to COVID-19 from July 20 to August 20, 2021. Candidates will be required to provide supporting documents for the same.

ICSI CS Exam 2021 Opt-Out Window: Here’s How To Apply

  • Visit the official website-- icsi.edu
  • On the homepage, click on the ‘Latest@ICSI’ tab
  • A new page will open on the screen which will give a link for opt-out option.
  • As soon as you click on the link, a google form will open.
  • Fill the google form with details such as enrollment number, the course, etc.
  • Provide the reason for opting out.
  • Once the form is submitted, a response of the copy will be sent to the candidates via mail.
  • Keep a copy of the response for future reference.
