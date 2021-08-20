ICSI CS Exam 2021: Link To Opt-Out From Exam Session Closes Today

ICSI will close the opt-out window for CS exam 2021 today

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI, will close the opt-out window for CS exam 2021 today. The facility is for the students of foundation, executive, and professional courses. Those who wish to opt-out from the exam can visit the official website-icsi.edu- and do the needful.

ICSI CS examinations were scheduled between August 10 and August 20, 2021. The examination, now being held following the COVID-19 protocols, was earlier supposed to be conducted in June. However, it was deferred in the wake of the pandemic.

Those opting out due to Covid need to provide details that either they or their immediate family suffered due to COVID-19 from July 20 to August 20, 2021. Candidates will be required to provide supporting documents for the same.

ICSI CS Exam 2021 Opt-Out Window: Here’s How To Apply