ICSI Postpones Company Secretaries (CS) Exam

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has decided to postpone the Company Secretaries (CS) exam in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country, the institute said today.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jun 13, 2020 1:01 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has decided to postpone the Company Secretaries (CS) Foundation, Executive, Professional programme and Post Membership Qualification exam, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country, the institute said today. The ICSI’s June exam was earlier postponed to July and has now been rescheduled to be held from August 18 to August 28. ICSI CS Executive, Professional Exam Timetable ; ICSI CS Foundation Programme Timetable

ICSI is offering free online crash course for the June 2020 CS exam under its e-Vidhya Vahini programme. The classes will be held till July 2.

The registration for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) will be held till June 15. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ICSI has postponed the exam and has also extended the registration deadline. The institute is also offering free online courses for this exam.

The decision to postpone the exam comes a day after the institute warned to take disciplinary action against CS students and members if found circulating provocative messages on social media demanding cancellation of exam.

Meanwhile, the Congress affiliated students’ body National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) had also demanded to cancel ICSI exams.


