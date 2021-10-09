ICSI CS December exam 2021: Dates for Foundation exam released

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released the ICSI CS Foundation exam 2021 dates. As per the schedule released by ICAI, the examination for the December session will be held on January 3 and 4, 2022. Candidates who have registered to appear for the examination can check the schedule released at the official website of ICSI — icsi.edu.

The examination on both the days will be held in four shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 11 am, second from 12 noon to 1.30 pm, third from 2.30 pm to 4 pm and fourth from 5 pm to 6.30 pm.

While on Day 1— Paper I and Paper II will be held, on Day 2, Paper 3 and Paper 4 will be conducted.

ICSI CS Foundation Exam Schedule

ICSI CS June Result 2021 On October 13

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released ICSI CS Result 2021 date. The Professional, Executive (Old and New syllabus) and Foundation programme result will be declared together on October 13, 2021.

The result along with individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute's website: icsi.edu on declaration of the result.

“Formal e-result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (OId and New Syllabus) and Foundation Programme examinations will be uploaded on the website of Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued,” read the official notice.