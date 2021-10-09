  • Home
  • Education
  • ICSI CS December Exam 2021: Dates For Foundation Exam Released

ICSI CS December Exam 2021: Dates For Foundation Exam Released

ICSI CS December Exam 2021: Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released the ICSI CS Foundation exam 2021 dates.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 9, 2021 3:32 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CA December Exam 2021: ICAI To Reopen Registration On October 11
ICAI CA December 2021 Application Correction Window Opens; Know How To Make Changes
ICAI CA December Exams Registration Ends Today, Check Details
ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021 Declared; Direct Link
ICAI CA Intermediate Result For July Session Announced
ICAI CA Results For Intermediate Exam To Be Released On September 19 Or 20
ICSI CS December Exam 2021: Dates For Foundation Exam Released
ICSI CS December exam 2021: Dates for Foundation exam released
New Delhi:

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released the ICSI CS Foundation exam 2021 dates. As per the schedule released by ICAI, the examination for the December session will be held on January 3 and 4, 2022. Candidates who have registered to appear for the examination can check the schedule released at the official website of ICSI — icsi.edu.

Recommended: Download Free Important E-Books Releated to ICAI Exam Preparation. Click Here

The examination on both the days will be held in four shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 11 am, second from 12 noon to 1.30 pm, third from 2.30 pm to 4 pm and fourth from 5 pm to 6.30 pm.

While on Day 1— Paper I and Paper II will be held, on Day 2, Paper 3 and Paper 4 will be conducted.

ICSI CS Foundation Exam Schedule

Screenshot%202021-10-09%20at%203

ICSI CS June Result 2021 On October 13

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released ICSI CS Result 2021 date. The Professional, Executive (Old and New syllabus) and Foundation programme result will be declared together on October 13, 2021.

The result along with individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute's website: icsi.edu on declaration of the result.

“Formal e-result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (OId and New Syllabus) and Foundation Programme examinations will be uploaded on the website of Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued,” read the official notice.

Click here for more Education News
ICSI CS Foundation ICSI CS exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU 2nd Cut-Off 2021 LIVE: JMC, CVS Second List Out, Admissions Closed For B.Com, Economics
Live | DU 2nd Cut-Off 2021 LIVE: JMC, CVS Second List Out, Admissions Closed For B.Com, Economics
36,130 Students Complete Admission Process Under DU First Cut-Off List
36,130 Students Complete Admission Process Under DU First Cut-Off List
DU Second Cut-Off List Today, Admission Begins On October 11
DU Second Cut-Off List Today, Admission Begins On October 11
AISA, NSUI Protest Against DU Professor's 'Marks Jihad' Remark
AISA, NSUI Protest Against DU Professor's 'Marks Jihad' Remark
Goa: Schools To Conduct Offline Exams For Classes 11 And 12
Goa: Schools To Conduct Offline Exams For Classes 11 And 12
.......................... Advertisement ..........................