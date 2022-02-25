  • Home
  • Education
  • ICSI CS December 2021 Executive Result Declared, Know How To Download Scorecard

ICSI CS December 2021 Executive Result Declared, Know How To Download Scorecard

ICSI CS December 2021 Executive Result: To access the ICSI CS results, candidates who had appeared for the December 2021 examination for CS Executive can use their login details

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Feb 25, 2022 1:46 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Updates On CBSE, CISCE, State Board Class 10, 12 Exams
ICSI CS Result 2021 Live: December CS Executive, Professional Results Out At Icsi.edu
GATE 2022 Answer Key: Objection Window To Close Today, Steps To Challenge Answer Key
When Is JEE Main 2022? Here’s What We Know So Far
AYUSH NEET UG 2021 Counselling Round 2 Registration Begins Today; Important Details
CBSE Term 2 10th, 12th Practical Exams 2022 From March 2; Check Datesheets
ICSI CS December 2021 Executive Result Declared, Know How To Download Scorecard
ICSI CS December 2021 Executive Result available at icsi.edu
Image credit: shutterstock.com

ICSI CS December 2021 Executive Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the Executive exam result for the CS December exam. The candidates appeared in the CS December executive exam can download the scorecard on the official website- icsi.edu. ICSI CS 2021 Result LIVE UPDATES

To access the ICSI CS results, candidates who had appeared for the December 2021 examination for CS Executive can use their login details. The CS Professional exam result was also released on Friday, February 25.

ICSI CS December Executive Result 2021: Steps To Check

  1. Visit the official website- icsi.edu
  2. Click on the designated result link
  3. Enter details including the roll number and registration number
  4. Submit and access the CS December Executive result
  5. Download, take a print out for further reference.

A formal e-result-cum-marks statement for the CS Executive will be uploaded on the official website after the result is declared, while for CS Professional candidates, the result cum mark sheets will be sent to the registered addresses.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examinations will be uploaded on the website of the Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued,” an ICSI statement said.

It further added: “The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examination will be dispatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.”

ICSI has already released the CS Executive and CS Professional exam dates. While the ICSI CS Executive and Professional exams will be conducted from June 1 to June 10, the online application will begin on February 26.

Click here for more Education News
ICSI CS Executive www.icsi.edu result ICSI CS Results ICSI CS course
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Updates On CBSE, CISCE, State Board Class 10, 12 Exams
Live | Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Updates On CBSE, CISCE, State Board Class 10, 12 Exams
ICSI CS Result 2021 Live: December CS Executive, Professional Results Out At Icsi.edu
Live | ICSI CS Result 2021 Live: December CS Executive, Professional Results Out At Icsi.edu
GATE 2022 Answer Key: Objection Window To Close Today, Steps To Challenge Answer Key
GATE 2022 Answer Key: Objection Window To Close Today, Steps To Challenge Answer Key
When Is JEE Main 2022? Here’s What We Know So Far
When Is JEE Main 2022? Here’s What We Know So Far
AYUSH NEET UG 2021 Counselling Round 2 Registration Begins Today; Important Details
AYUSH NEET UG 2021 Counselling Round 2 Registration Begins Today; Important Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................