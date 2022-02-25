ICSI CS December 2021 Executive Result Declared, Know How To Download Scorecard

Image credit: shutterstock.com ICSI CS December 2021 Executive Result available at icsi.edu

ICSI CS December 2021 Executive Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the Executive exam result for the CS December exam. The candidates appeared in the CS December executive exam can download the scorecard on the official website- icsi.edu. ICSI CS 2021 Result LIVE UPDATES

To access the ICSI CS results, candidates who had appeared for the December 2021 examination for CS Executive can use their login details. The CS Professional exam result was also released on Friday, February 25.

ICSI CS December Executive Result 2021: Steps To Check

Visit the official website- icsi.edu Click on the designated result link Enter details including the roll number and registration number Submit and access the CS December Executive result Download, take a print out for further reference.

A formal e-result-cum-marks statement for the CS Executive will be uploaded on the official website after the result is declared, while for CS Professional candidates, the result cum mark sheets will be sent to the registered addresses.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examinations will be uploaded on the website of the Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued,” an ICSI statement said.

It further added: “The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examination will be dispatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.”

ICSI has already released the CS Executive and CS Professional exam dates. While the ICSI CS Executive and Professional exams will be conducted from June 1 to June 10, the online application will begin on February 26.