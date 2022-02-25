  • Home
ICSI CS 2021 Result LIVE: CS Executive, Professional Results Today; Official Website, Direct Link

ICSI CS 2021 Result LIVE: The CS Professional result will be announced at 11 am, while the Executive results for the old and new syllabus will be announced at 2 pm. Download scorecard at icsi.edu

Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Feb 25, 2022 9:06 am IST

Check ICSI CS Executive and Professional exam result at icsi.edu
ICSI CS 2021 Result LIVE: The result of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) CS Executive and Professional exam will be announced on Friday, February 25. The CS Executive and Professional exam result will be available to download on the ICSI official website - icsi.edu. The CS Professional result will be announced at 11 am, while the Executive results for the old and new syllabus will be announced at 2 pm.

Candidates who had appeared for the December 2021 examination for CS Executive exam and CS Professional can use their login details to access the ICSI CS results. To check result, candidates need to visit the official website- icsi.edu and then click on the result link with details including roll number and registration number. Submit and access the CS Executive and CS Professional result, download and take a print out for further reference.

A formal e-result-cum-marks statement for the CS Executive will be uploaded on the official website after the result is declared, while for CS Professional candidates, the result cum mark sheets will be sent to the registered addresses.

ICSI CS Executive, Professional Exam Results 2021 Today

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the CS Executive exam and CS Professional exam results today, February 25. The CS Executive and CS Professional exam result can be accessed on the ICSI official website - icsi.edu. READ MORE



