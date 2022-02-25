ICSI CS 2021 Result LIVE: CS Executive, Professional Results Today; Official Website, Direct Link

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check ICSI CS Executive and Professional exam result at icsi.edu

ICSI CS 2021 Result LIVE: The result of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) CS Executive and Professional exam will be announced on Friday, February 25. The CS Executive and Professional exam result will be available to download on the ICSI official website - icsi.edu. The CS Professional result will be announced at 11 am, while the Executive results for the old and new syllabus will be announced at 2 pm.

Candidates who had appeared for the December 2021 examination for CS Executive exam and CS Professional can use their login details to access the ICSI CS results. To check result, candidates need to visit the official website- icsi.edu and then click on the result link with details including roll number and registration number. Submit and access the CS Executive and CS Professional result, download and take a print out for further reference.

A formal e-result-cum-marks statement for the CS Executive will be uploaded on the official website after the result is declared, while for CS Professional candidates, the result cum mark sheets will be sent to the registered addresses.