ICSI CS December 2021 Exam Admit Card Released, Steps To Download
ICSI CS December 2021 Exam Admit Card: CS December executive and professional exams will be held from December 21 to December 30. Download hall ticket at icsi.edu
Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 11, 2021 9:18 pm IST | Source: Careers360
ICSI CS December 2021 Exam Admit Card: The admit card of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) CS executive and professional exam has been released. CS December executive and professional examination is scheduled to be conducted from December 21 to December 30. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- icsi.edu.
ICSI CS December 2021 Admit Card: Steps To Download
- Visit the official website- icsi.indiaeducation.net
- Click on 'CS Exam 2021' admit card link
- Enter your 17 digit registration number
- CS exam 2021 hall ticket will appear on the screen
- Download, take a print out for further reference.
The examination will be held in four shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 11 am, second from 12 noon to 1.30 pm, third from 2.30 pm to 4 pm and fourth from 5 pm to 6.30 pm.
For details on ICSI CS exam, please visit the website- icsi.edu.
