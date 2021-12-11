ICSI CS December 2021 Exam Admit Card Released, Steps To Download

Image credit: shutterstock.com ICSI CS December 2021 exam will be held from December 21 to 30

ICSI CS December 2021 Exam Admit Card: The admit card of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) CS executive and professional exam has been released. CS December executive and professional examination is scheduled to be conducted from December 21 to December 30. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- icsi.edu.

ICSI CS December 2021 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Visit the official website- icsi.indiaeducation.net

Click on 'CS Exam 2021' admit card link

Enter your 17 digit registration number

CS exam 2021 hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download, take a print out for further reference.

The examination will be held in four shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 11 am, second from 12 noon to 1.30 pm, third from 2.30 pm to 4 pm and fourth from 5 pm to 6.30 pm.

For details on ICSI CS exam, please visit the website- icsi.edu.