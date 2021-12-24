ICSI CS Admit Card For Foundation Exams Released; Direct Link, How To Check

ICSI CS admit card 2021 for the December session released

Institute of Company Secretaries of India Company Secretary (ICSI) has released the ICSI CS admit card 2021 for the December session. Candidates appearing for ICSI CS foundation programme can check and download the admit card from icsi.edu. Candidates will be required to key in their ICSI CS application number and password to access the admit cards.

ICSI CS Foundation 2021 Admit Card: Direct Link

ICSI will be conducting CS foundation 2021 exam for December session on 3Janury 3 and 4. The exam will be held in a remote proctored mode. ICSI admit card 2021 will be available only through the online mode and candidates will not receive the admit cards in physical form through post or any other medium.

ICSI CS Foundation 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Go to the official website-- icsi.edu

On the appeared homepage, click on the latest tab

Click on the 'E-Admit Card for CS Foundation Programme December 2021 Examination' link

A new page will open

Key in ICSI CS application number and password

Admit cards will appear on the screen

save and download the admit card for future references

After downloading the admit card, candidates must check their name, photograph, signature, registration number, exam date and time, details of paper wise exemption granted, and other instructions.

It will be mandatory to keep the ICSI CS admit cards 2021 while giving the examination as the invigilator might ask to produce the admit card.