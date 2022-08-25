  • Home
Live

ICSI Results 2022 Live Updates: CS Professional, CS Executive Results At Icsi.edu; Scorecard Download Link

ICSI CS Results 2022 Live: According to ICSI, CS Professional programme result will be released at 11 am, and for the Executive programme, the result will be announced at 2 pm. The candidates can download scorecard at icsi.edu

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 25, 2022 8:56 am IST
ICSI Results 2022 Live Updates: CS Professional, CS Executive Results At Icsi.edu; Scorecard Download Link
Download ICSI CS exam 2022 scorecard at icsi.edu
Image credit: shutterstock.com

ICSI Results 2022 Live: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) CS Professional and Executive courses results will be announced today, August 25. According to ICSI, CS Professional programme result will be released at 11 am, and for the Executive programme, the result will be announced at 2 pm. The candidates who have appeared for Professional and Executive courses exam, can check and download CS exams scorecard on the official website of ICSI – icsi.edu.

The candidates can download the ICSI CS 2022 scorecard for the Professional and Executive courses using the application number or roll number and date of birth.

ICSI CS Result 2022: How To Download

  1. Visit the official website- icsi.edu
  2. On the homepage, click on CS Professional, CS Executive Result link
  3. Enter your user ID and password
  4. The CS Executive, Professional exam results will get displayed on the screen
  5. Download the CS Executive, Professional exam scorecard and take a printout for further needs.

ICSI CS December session exam for the Executive and Professional programme will be held from December 21 to 30.

Live updates

ICSI CS Results 2022 Live: Icsi.edu websites, direct link to download scorecard for Professional, Executive programmes

08:56 AM IST
Aug. 25, 2022

ICSI CS Professional, Executive Results Today

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the ICSI CS Result 2022 for the Professional and Executive courses today, August 25. The candidates can download scorecard on the official website- icsi.edu.



