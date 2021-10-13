  • Home
ICSI CS 2021 Foundation Exam Result Announced. Direct Link

The ICSI CS result for Foundation exams can be accessed on the ICSI official website -- icsi.edu.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 13, 2021 5:27 pm IST

ICSI CS foundation results at icsi.edu
New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the Foundation exam results today, October 13, 2021. The ICSI CS result for Foundation exams can be accessed on the ICSI official website -- icsi.edu. Candidates who had appeared for the online examination for Company Secretary Foundation exams can use their login details to access the ICSI CS results. The ICSI CS Foundation exam was held on August 13-14 and September 11-12.

A formal e-result-cum-marks statement for the CS Foundation exam will be uploaded on the official website after the result is declared.

Steps to download ICSI CS Result

  • Visit the official website icsi.edu

  • Click on the designated result link

  • Enter details including the roll number and registration number

  • Submit and access the CS 2021 result

ICSI CS Foundation Result: Direct Link

“Formal e-result-cum-Marks Statement of .. Foundation Programme examinations will be uploaded on the website of Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after [the] declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued,” read an ICSI statement.

In case the physical copy of result-cum-marks statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of the declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his or her particulars.

Earlier today the ICSI CS results for the Professional and the CS Executive programmes for both the old and new syllabus were declared.

