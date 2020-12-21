CS 2020 Opt-Out Window Closes On December 31; ICSI Issues Guidelines

The Institute of Companies Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released a set of guidelines for the candidates who can opt-out from the ICSI December 2020 exam. ICSI has allowed the students with this one-time opt-out opportunity from ICSI exam December 2020 and carry forward their candidature to June 2021 exams in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, the ICSI CS 2020 opt-out facility will not be available to the students who have appeared in all the papers for all the modules for which they are enrolled.

Students of ICSI CS exams who will not be able to take the exams scheduled from December 21 to December 30, 2020 can appear for the ICSI CS exams in June, 2021. The last date to submit the opt-out form is January 15, 2021. On receipt of the online form, the candidature of the student for CS December 2020 exam will be cancelled and carried forward to the ICSI CS June 2021 session. The examination fee credit will also be carried forward to the next session.

The institute will conduct the CS Executive and CS Professional programme exams from today across multiple exam centres in the country. The CS Foundation exams will be held on December 26-27, 2020.