ICSI CS 2020 Executive, Professional Exam Today; Know Last Minute Tips

The ICSI CS Executive and Professional programme will be held from today between 2 pm and 5 pm in multiple exam centres across the country. The ICSI CS exam is held for the aspirants who want to pursue a career as Company Secretary. The ICSI CS 2020 Executive programme will continue till December 29 and ICSI CS 2020 Professional programme exam till December 31. The institute will also conduct the ICSI CS professional and executive programme exams for the old syllabus candidates from today.

Admit cards for ICSI CS Foundation, Professional and Executive exams have been released at icsi.edu. To download the ICSI CS 2020 admit cards, candidates have to use their 17-digit registration numbers. The institute will hold the CS Foundation exams on December 26 and December 27, 2020. ICSI has also reserved December 31, 2020 to January 3, 2021 “to meet any exigency”.

ICSI CS 2020 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates are expected to follow some guidelines on the ICSI CS exam day. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, candidates will have to take sanitisers along with them and wear masks at all times during the ICSI CS exam day.