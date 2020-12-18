  • Home
  • Education
  • ICSI CS 2020 Exam To Start From December 21; Check Admit Card Details Here

ICSI CS 2020 Exam To Start From December 21; Check Admit Card Details Here

ICSI CS December 2020 Exams: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the Foundation, Executive and Professional exam for the December 2020 session from December 21.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 18, 2020 2:59 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

ICSI CS Exam June 2021 Dates Released At Icsi.edu
ICSI Exam December 2020: Admit Card Released At Icsi.edu; Direct Link
ICSI Begins Opt-Out Facility For December 2020 Exam, Apply Here
ICSI Exam December 2020: Candidates Can Opt-Out, Carry Forward Candidature Next Year
ICSI Announces Financial Assistance To Students, Check Eligibility here
Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) Postponed To August
ICSI CS 2020 Exam To Start From December 21; Check Admit Card Details Here
ICSI CS 2020 Exams From December 21; Check Admit Card Details Here
New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) CS Foundation, Executive and Professional exams will be held from December 21 across the country. ICSI CS exam is conducted for candidates who want to pursue a career as Company Secretary. ICSI will hold the CS Foundation exams on December 26 and December 27, 2020 and the CS Professional and CS Executive exams between December 21 and December 30. The institute has also reserved December 31, 2020 to January 3, 2021 “to meet any exigency”.

To Download ICSI CS 2020 Admit Card

The institute has issued the ICSI CS December 2020 admit cards at icsi.org. To download the ICSI CS 2020 admit cards, candidates have to use their 17-digit registration numbers. The ICSI CS 2020 admit card has mention of details of the candidates including names, registration numbers, ICSI CS exam centres and COVID-19 related CS exam day guidelines.

ICSI CS 2020 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates are expected to follow some guidelines on the ICSI CS exam day. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, candidates will have to take sanitisers along with them and wear masks at all times during the ICSI CS exam day.

As per the CS Foundation December 2020 schedule, the computer-based CS Foundation exams will be held in batches of one hour thirty minutes each for the four papers. The CS Executive and CS Professional exams will be held from 9 am to 12 noon. The CS Executive exam schedule 2020 and CS Professional exam schedule 2020 also includes the exam dates for the old courses.

Students of ICSI CS December exams who will not be able to take the exams scheduled from December 21 to December 30, 2020 can appear for the ICSI CS exams in June, 2021. The institute has allowed the students with this one-time opt-out opportunity from ICSI CS exam December 2020 and carry forward their candidature to June 2021 exams in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here for more Education News
ICSI Admit Card ICSI CS exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Madras Adjudged ‘Most Innovative Institute Of The Year’ By CII
IIT Madras Adjudged ‘Most Innovative Institute Of The Year’ By CII
Students Request To ‘Scrap 75% Eligibility Criteria For JEE Main 2021'
Students Request To ‘Scrap 75% Eligibility Criteria For JEE Main 2021'
Aligarh Muslim University Illuminated For Its Centenary Celebrations
Aligarh Muslim University Illuminated For Its Centenary Celebrations
DU LLB, LLM 2020: Third Admission List Released At Du.ac.in
DU LLB, LLM 2020: Third Admission List Released At Du.ac.in
Maharashtra Health University's Divisional Centre To Come Up In Latur
Maharashtra Health University's Divisional Centre To Come Up In Latur
.......................... Advertisement ..........................