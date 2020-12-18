ICSI CS 2020 Exams From December 21; Check Admit Card Details Here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) CS Foundation, Executive and Professional exams will be held from December 21 across the country. ICSI CS exam is conducted for candidates who want to pursue a career as Company Secretary. ICSI will hold the CS Foundation exams on December 26 and December 27, 2020 and the CS Professional and CS Executive exams between December 21 and December 30. The institute has also reserved December 31, 2020 to January 3, 2021 “to meet any exigency”.

To Download ICSI CS 2020 Admit Card

The institute has issued the ICSI CS December 2020 admit cards at icsi.org. To download the ICSI CS 2020 admit cards, candidates have to use their 17-digit registration numbers. The ICSI CS 2020 admit card has mention of details of the candidates including names, registration numbers, ICSI CS exam centres and COVID-19 related CS exam day guidelines.

ICSI CS 2020 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates are expected to follow some guidelines on the ICSI CS exam day. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, candidates will have to take sanitisers along with them and wear masks at all times during the ICSI CS exam day.

As per the CS Foundation December 2020 schedule, the computer-based CS Foundation exams will be held in batches of one hour thirty minutes each for the four papers. The CS Executive and CS Professional exams will be held from 9 am to 12 noon. The CS Executive exam schedule 2020 and CS Professional exam schedule 2020 also includes the exam dates for the old courses.

Students of ICSI CS December exams who will not be able to take the exams scheduled from December 21 to December 30, 2020 can appear for the ICSI CS exams in June, 2021. The institute has allowed the students with this one-time opt-out opportunity from ICSI CS exam December 2020 and carry forward their candidature to June 2021 exams in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.