  • Home
  • Education
  • ICSI To Conduct CSEET Again On May 10 For Students Who Faced Technical Problems

ICSI To Conduct CSEET Again On May 10 For Students Who Faced Technical Problems

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) re-test tomorrow, on May 10, for the students who faced technical problems on May 8. CSEET 2021 on May 8 was held in remote-proctored mode.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 9, 2021 9:49 am IST

RELATED NEWS

CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 Today In Remote-Proctored Mode
ICSI CSEET 2021 Tomorrow; All You Need To Know About Remote-Proctored Exam
ICSI CSEET Exam Tomorrow; Check Important Guidelines To Follow
CSEET 2021: ICSI Announces Online Preparation Classes For July Session
CSEET On May 8; ICSI Releases Guidelines On Remote-Proctored Test
ICSI CSEET Admit Card Released, Exam On May 8
ICSI To Conduct CSEET Again On May 10 For Students Who Faced Technical Problems
ICSI will conduct CSEET re-test on May 10 for students who faced technical issues on May 8
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) re-test tomorrow, on May 10, for the students who faced technical problems on May 8. CSEET 2021 on May 8 was held in remote-proctored mode. Students were able to take CSEET from the comfort of their homes using a laptop or a desktop with a webcam and an internet connection. This additional chance can only be availed by students who could not successfully attend the executive entrance test due to technical issues.

“It has been noticed that due to some technical issues, some candidates could not successfully appear in the CSEET which was held on Saturday, May 8, through Remote Proctored mode. To facilitate such candidates, Institute is giving one more chance to appear in the same. Re-test will be conducted on Monday, 10th May 2021,” an ICSI statement said.

“In case the concerned candidates will not appear in the test scheduled to be held on May 10, 2021, they will be marked absent for the CSEET,” it added.

The candidates will be communicated with the batch timings, user ID and passwords separately for the entrance test. All candidates should download the mandatory Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance on their laptop or desktop from which they will appearing in CSEET.

ICSI has already released the CSEET admit card on the official website of ICSI -- icsi.edu. To download the ICSI CSEET admit card, students have to login at the website with the CSEET registration numbers, or CSEET unique ID, and dates of birth. While appearing for the remote-proctored exam, students will be required to carry along with them a printed copy of the admit card and a valid photo ID proof.

Click here for more Education News
ICSI CS exam ICSI CS Executive
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) Postponed; Application Deadline Extended Till May 31
Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) Postponed; Application Deadline Extended Till May 31
JKCET 2021 Application Deadline Extended Again Till May 20
JKCET 2021 Application Deadline Extended Again Till May 20
IIM Sambalpur, Collector's Office Sign MoU To Tackle COVID-19 Crisis In The Area
IIM Sambalpur, Collector's Office Sign MoU To Tackle COVID-19 Crisis In The Area
SRMJEE 2021 Date Announced, First Phase In May
SRMJEE 2021 Date Announced, First Phase In May
School Dropout, Seen Selling Socks In Viral Video, Gets Punjab CM’s Help
School Dropout, Seen Selling Socks In Viral Video, Gets Punjab CM’s Help
.......................... Advertisement ..........................