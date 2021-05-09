ICSI To Conduct CSEET Again On May 10 For Students Who Faced Technical Problems

Image credit: Shutterstock ICSI will conduct CSEET re-test on May 10 for students who faced technical issues on May 8

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) re-test tomorrow, on May 10, for the students who faced technical problems on May 8. CSEET 2021 on May 8 was held in remote-proctored mode. Students were able to take CSEET from the comfort of their homes using a laptop or a desktop with a webcam and an internet connection. This additional chance can only be availed by students who could not successfully attend the executive entrance test due to technical issues.

“It has been noticed that due to some technical issues, some candidates could not successfully appear in the CSEET which was held on Saturday, May 8, through Remote Proctored mode. To facilitate such candidates, Institute is giving one more chance to appear in the same. Re-test will be conducted on Monday, 10th May 2021,” an ICSI statement said.

“In case the concerned candidates will not appear in the test scheduled to be held on May 10, 2021, they will be marked absent for the CSEET,” it added.

The candidates will be communicated with the batch timings, user ID and passwords separately for the entrance test. All candidates should download the mandatory Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance on their laptop or desktop from which they will appearing in CSEET.

ICSI has already released the CSEET admit card on the official website of ICSI -- icsi.edu. To download the ICSI CSEET admit card, students have to login at the website with the CSEET registration numbers, or CSEET unique ID, and dates of birth. While appearing for the remote-proctored exam, students will be required to carry along with them a printed copy of the admit card and a valid photo ID proof.