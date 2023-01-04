ICSI To Conduct CSEET 2023 Mock Test Today; Key Points

CSEET 2023 mock test link to be activated today

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the mock test for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2023 today, January 4, 2023. Candidates will be able to attempt the CSEET 2023 mock test in remote proctored mode through the official website -- icsi.edu. ICSI will conduct the CSEET 2023 mock test to familiarise the candidates with the remote proctoring process.

It is compulsory for all candidates to appear in the CSEET mock test. The Institute has communicated the login credentials of candidates on their mail/ SMS. Aspirants are required to log in to the mock test portal 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the test. The CSEET 2023 safe exam browser (SEB) link is available on the official website. Candidates are suggested to download it in advance on their laptop/desktop.

The CSEET 2023 January session exam will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023. The CSEET question paper will have 140 multiple choice questions (MCQs) divided into four sections- Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, Current Affairs and Presentation and Communication Skills. Each section will comprise of 35 MCQs and each section will be conducted for 50 marks each.

ICSI has already issued the CS CSEET admit card 2023 for January session exam. Candidates can download the CSEET 2023 admit card on the official website- icsi.edu using their application number, unique ID and date of birth. The CSEET admit card includes candidate’s name, roll number, exam time and guidelines.