ICSI To Conduct CSEET 2021 Re-Exam Today

Institute of Company Secretaries of India will conduct ICSI CSEET Exam 2021 today, May 10, for candidates who were not able to successfully appear in the CSEET examination on May 8 due to some technical glitches.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: May 10, 2021 10:24 am IST

New Delhi:

Institute of Company Secretaries of India will conduct ICSI CSEET exam 2021 today, May 10, for candidates who were not able to successfully appear in the CSEET examination on May 8 due to some technical glitches.

“It has been noticed that due to some technical issues, some candidates could not successfully appear in the CSEET which was held on Saturday, 8th May 2021 through Remote Proctored mode,” the ICSI said in official notification.

“A re-test will be conducted on Monday, 10th May 2021. In case the concerned candidates will not appear in the test scheduled to be held on 10th May 2021, they will be marked absent for the CSEET," it added.

The batch timings, User ID, and Password for the CSEET will be communicated by e-mail or SMS to the candidates separately.

“You must have downloaded your admit card along with instructions to candidates from the Institute's website. Please read the instructions carefully before appearing in the test. Also, download the mandatory Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance on your laptop/desktop from which you will be appearing in CSEET,” ICSI said.

CSEET 2021: Important Guidelines

Candidates appearing in the examination must ensure strict adherence to these guidelines:

  • Candidates will be required to login 15 minutes before the test start time.
  • All candidates should download the mandatory Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance on their laptop or desktop from which they will appearing in CSEET.
  • Calculator, pen, paper are not allowed for solving the logical part of the CSEET exam.
  • Earphones, headphones are not allowed. Microphones should be used in place of such things.
  • After logging in, use of mobile is strictly prohibited and candidates can use the chat-box available there for any queries.
  • Webcam and microphone are compulsory.
  • Use of mobile for the hotspot is permitted. However, touching the mobile phone during the examination is not allowed.
  • Students should carry the admit card in printed form and an original photo identity proof during the online remote-proctored test.
