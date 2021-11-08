  • Home
ICSI To Conduct CSEET 2021 Mock Test Tomorrow; Check Details

ICSI will be conducting the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021) mock test tomorrow, on November 9.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 8, 2021 5:35 pm IST

CSEET 2021 mock test tomorrow
New Delhi:

ICSI will be conducting the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021) mock test tomorrow, on November 9. It is compulsory for the candidates appearing for the CSEET 2021 November session exam to appear for the CSEET mock test. ICSI has already shared the batch timings, user ID and password for the mock test on candidates' registered email ID and also through SMS.

CSEET mock test is being conducted for making candidates familiar with the remote proctored examination. This will help to avoid any hassle during the main examination.

The mock test will be conducted within a duration of one hour and it is mandatory for the students to login 30 minutes before the said time.

CSEET 2021 will be held in a remote proctored mode on November 13 and it is mandatory for the students to download the Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance. ICSI has also launched a step-by-step guide on how to download the browser. It can be accessed through the official website or through the direct link given below.

How to download CSEET 2021 SEB: Direct Link

The dedicated CSEET helpline numbers -- 9513850025, 9513765358 will also get activated from tomorrow onwards.

CSEET 2021 will be conducted in a Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) pattern within a duration of 120 minutes. All four papers including Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, Current Affairs section and Presentation and Communication Skills will have 35 questions each. CSEET 2021 will be of 200 marks in total.

