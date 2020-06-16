Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) Postponed To August

The CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) has been postponed to August 29.

The CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) has been postponed to August 29. The exam was scheduled to be held on July 17. This will be the first CSEET to be conducted by Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The registration deadline for the exam has been extended till July 27.

“In view of the prevailing situation due to COVID-19, Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) proposed to be held on Friday, July 17 is postponed,” the ICSI has notified. CSEET will now be held on Saturday, August 29, it said.

“The last date of registration for appearing in the CSEET shall be Monday, the July 27,” the notification added.

The CSEET will be computer based and would comprise questions from Paper 1 (Business Communication), Paper 2 (Legal Aptitude & Logical Reasoning), Paper 3 (Economic and Business Environment) and Paper 4 (Current Affairs, Presentation and Communication Skills).

The ICSI has also postponed the Company Secretaries (CS) Foundation, Executive, Professional programme and Post Membership Qualification exam, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. The ICSI’s June exam was earlier postponed to July and has now been rescheduled to be held from August 18 to August 28.