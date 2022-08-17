  • Home
  • ICSI Certificate Courses Application Window Open; Apply Till August 31

The last date to apply for the ICSI online certificate courses is August 31.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 17, 2022 1:24 pm IST

ICSI Certificate Courses Application Window Open
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is now accepting applications for its online certificate courses in Forensic Audit, FEMA, Securities Law, Goods and Tax Services, Independent Director, Certified CSR Professional, Intellectual Property Rights, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, Corporate Restructuring, Commercial Contract Management, and Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act. To apply for the ICSI online certificate courses candidates at first need to register on the official website – icsi.edu. The last date to apply for the ICSI certificate courses is August 31.

The members of ICSI, students of the ICSI Executive Programme or higher and candidates with a bachelor's degree in any stream from a recognised institution are eligible for the ICSI online certificate courses. ICSI will commence the classes for the online courses from September 15. The course will be completed on February 2023.


The classes of the ICSI certificate courses will be delivered by experienced faculty of national and international reputation in live virtual mode for two hours each. The students can also access the recorded version of the classes through the Learning Management System (LMS) of ICSI. There will be well-developed course material with presentations for students.

The students will be assessed online on the basis of multiply choice questions (MCQ) and project reports. On successful completion of the six-month course at ICSI, the students will get the award of a certificate.

