ICSI To Carry Forward Exam Fee To June 2021 Session

The Institute of Companies Secretaries of India (ICSI) announced that the examination fee will be carried forward to June 2021 exam session. Earlier, ICSI announced the merger of June 2020 exam with December 2020 exam due to COVID-19 pandemic. ICSI exam is scheduled to be held from December 21, 2020.

“In view of the present COVID-19 crisis, some of the students enrolled for the June 2020 session (merged with the December 2020 exam session) and students enrolled afresh for the December 2020 exam session may wish to appear in the June 2021 session of examination, instead of appearing for the December 2020 examination session. In order to facilitate the above, the Institute has decided to allow such students to opt for the June 2021 exam session, exam session instead of December 2020,” read the official notification.

The Institute has announced that the examination fee already paid by the candidates for the module for which they have enrolled for June 2020 Session merged with December 2020 session will be carried forward.

“Student’s enrolment status as on date shall be carried forward in total that is Module, Centre Exemptions, medium, syllabus, Elective Subject what is available as on date in the enrolment status shall be carried forward as it is,” the announcement said.

“Students desirous of enrolling for an additional number of modules in June 2021 exam session shall be required to enrol for the respective modules and remit the additional exam fee for such module through online mode separately when the enrolment process for June 2021 exam session shall commence in future,” ICSI added.