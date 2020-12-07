Image credit: Shutterstock ICSI Begins Opt-Out Facility For December 2020 Exam, Apply Here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the online application process for opting out from the ICSI exam December 2020. Students who want to avail the opt-out facility will have to submit their request using a Google form. ICSI will not accept requests made in any other form or mode.

Keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 situation in India, ICSI has introduced the opt-out option as a one-time facility.

Candidates seeking to appear in the ICSI June exam 2021 instead of the December exam will have to submit the online form along with their COVID-19 positive report of any date between November 20, 2020 to December 30, 2020.

Candidates failing to submit their medical report will be rejected from availing the facility, ICSI had previously said.

The last date to apply for the opt-out facility is January 15, 2021. On receipt of the online form, the candidature of the student for CS December 2020 exam will be canceled and carried forward to the June 2021 session, ICSI said.

The examination fee of the candidates will also be carried forward to the next session, the institute said.

For December exams, ICSI has increased the number of exam centres to 262 this year. Last year, the exam was held in 172 centres across the country.

ICSI has placed all centres outside COVID-19 containment zones and employed additional staff. Sanitization facilities, and provisions for social distancing are provided at each centre to avoid spread of infections.