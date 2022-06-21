  • Home
  • Education
  • ICSI Begins CSEET 2022 Application For November Exams; Details Here

ICSI Begins CSEET 2022 Application For November Exams; Details Here

Applicants can register online at icsi.edu or from the Smash Portal of ICSI -- smash.icsi.edu and get themselves registered for the ICSI CSEET 2022.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 21, 2022 4:59 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

ICSI Declares CSEET Result For May 2022 Exam; Know How To Download Scorecard
ICSI CSEET 2022 Today For Candidates Who Missed Due To Technical Issues
ICSI To Hold CSEET Again On May 9 To Facilitate Candidates Who Missed Due To Technical Issues
ICSI CSEET 2022 Exam Today; Exam Day Instructions For Candidates
ICSI CSEET 2022 Exam Tomorrow; Important Instructions For Candidates
ICSI To Conduct CSEET 2022 Mock Test Today; Exam On May 7
ICSI Begins CSEET 2022 Application For November Exams; Details Here
CSEET 2022 application begins for November exams
New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the online application process for CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) November 2022 exams. Applicants can register online at icsi.edu or from the Smash Portal of ICSI -- smash.icsi.edu and get themselves registered for the ICSI CSEET 2022. To register for ICSI CSEET November 2022 exams, students have to provide basic details including names and qualifications, pay the application fee and upload documents as required. Last date to apply for CSEET 2022 is October 15.

Latest: Online Courses & Certifications in Banking, Finance & Accounting Explore 
Recommended : What Are Some Of The Career Options You Could Pursue After Commerce? Read More 

While applying for the ICSI CSEET 2022, students will also have to upload certain documents including Class 10th and Class 12th certificates as proof for dates of birth, category certificates for fee exemption and scanned copies of photographs and signatures. CSEET 2022 is scheduled to be held on November 12.

ICSI CSEET 2022: How To Apply

  1. Go to icsi.edu
  2. On the Home Page, go to Online Services and click on CSEET 2022 registration
  3. On the next window, click on “Proceed”
  4. Fill the details
  5. Preview and Submit
  6. Pay the application fee
  7. Download the application for future reference


Click here for more Education News
CS Executive Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DHSE Declares Kerala 12th Result 2022; Details On SAY Exam
DHSE Declares Kerala 12th Result 2022; Details On SAY Exam
JAC 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE: Jharkhand Board Result Class 10, 12 Declared; Link At Jac.jharkhand.gov.in
Live | JAC 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE: Jharkhand Board Result Class 10, 12 Declared; Link At Jac.jharkhand.gov.in
Jharkhand JAC 10th, 12th Science Results 2022 Link Activated At Jacresults.com; Direct Link To Check
Jharkhand JAC 10th, 12th Science Results 2022 Link Activated At Jacresults.com; Direct Link To Check
Jharkhand JAC 10th, 12th Science Results 2022 Declared; 95.60% Pass In 10th, 91.42% In 12th
Jharkhand JAC 10th, 12th Science Results 2022 Declared; 95.60% Pass In 10th, 91.42% In 12th
IIT Madras To Launch New MA Programmes In Development Studies, English, Economics
IIT Madras To Launch New MA Programmes In Development Studies, English, Economics
.......................... Advertisement ..........................