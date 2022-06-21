ICSI Begins CSEET 2022 Application For November Exams; Details Here

CSEET 2022 application begins for November exams

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the online application process for CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) November 2022 exams. Applicants can register online at icsi.edu or from the Smash Portal of ICSI -- smash.icsi.edu and get themselves registered for the ICSI CSEET 2022. To register for ICSI CSEET November 2022 exams, students have to provide basic details including names and qualifications, pay the application fee and upload documents as required. Last date to apply for CSEET 2022 is October 15.

While applying for the ICSI CSEET 2022, students will also have to upload certain documents including Class 10th and Class 12th certificates as proof for dates of birth, category certificates for fee exemption and scanned copies of photographs and signatures. CSEET 2022 is scheduled to be held on November 12.

ICSI CSEET 2022: How To Apply

Go to icsi.edu On the Home Page, go to Online Services and click on CSEET 2022 registration On the next window, click on “Proceed” Fill the details Preview and Submit Pay the application fee Download the application for future reference

Registrations open for #CSEET November 2022 session. Last date October 15, 2022 @ https://t.co/MVFb4Wo7B7 @AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/Cv7z2bEg5v — The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (@icsi_cs) June 21, 2022



