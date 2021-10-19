  • Home
  • Education
  • ICSI Begins CSEET 2022 Application For January Exams; Details Here

ICSI Begins CSEET 2022 Application For January Exams; Details Here

CSEET 2022: Students can apply online at icsi.edu or from the Smash Portal of ICSI -- smash.icsi.edu and get themselves registered for the ICSI CSEET 2022.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 19, 2021 1:51 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

ICSI CSEET Result 2021 Declared, Here's Direct Link
CSEET Result 2021 To Be Announced Today
CSEET 2021 Today; Important Guidelines For Students
CSEET 2021 Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, ICSI Guidelines
ICSI CSEET Admit Card Released, Exam On July 10
ICSI CSEET: UG, PG Students To Get Direct Admission, Exempted From Exam
ICSI Begins CSEET 2022 Application For January Exams; Details Here
ICSI CSEET 2022 application begins at icsi.edu
New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the online application process for CSEET, or CS Executive Entrance Test for the January 2022 exams. Students can apply online at icsi.edu or from the Smash Portal of ICSI -- smash.icsi.edu and get themselves registered for the ICSI CSEET 2022. To register for ICSI CSEET January 2022 exams, students have to provide basic details including names and qualifications, pay the application fee and upload documents as required.

ICSI CSEET 2022 will be conducted on January 8. The last date to apply online for CSEET 2022 is December 15, 2021. While applying for the ICSI CSEET 2022, students will also have to upload certain documents including Class 10th and Class 12th certificates as proof for dates of birth, category certificates for fee exemption and scanned copies of photographs and signatures.

ICSI CSEET 2022: How To Apply

  1. Go to icsi.edu

  2. On the Home Page, go to Online Services and click on CSEET registration

  3. On the next window, click on “Proceed”

  4. Fill the details

  5. Preview and Submit

  6. Pay the application fee

  7. Download the application for future reference

The UG, PG students of recognized universities can get direct admission to CS Executive Programme, the ICSI said earlier. Graduates having minimum 50 per cent marks in any discipline of any recognised university or any other institution in India or abroad recognized as equivalent thereto by the Council. Or the postgraduates in any discipline of any recognised university or any other institution in India or abroad recognized as equivalent thereto by the Council are eligible to apply.

“To get exemption from CSEET on the basis of above qualification, such students will be required to pay applicable exemption fees,” ICSI said.

Click here for more Education News
CS Executive Entrance Test ICSI CS Executive
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Law School Admission Test, LSAT India 2022, In January, May; Registration Begins
Law School Admission Test, LSAT India 2022, In January, May; Registration Begins
AISSEE 2022: NTA To Close Application Soon; Details On Registration, Exam Date
AISSEE 2022: NTA To Close Application Soon; Details On Registration, Exam Date
When Is NEET UG Result 2021? Latest Updates
When Is NEET UG Result 2021? Latest Updates
Uday Samant’s Message To Students Ahead Of Maharashtra College Reopening
Uday Samant’s Message To Students Ahead Of Maharashtra College Reopening
What After NEET Result 2021? All You Need To Know
What After NEET Result 2021? All You Need To Know
.......................... Advertisement ..........................