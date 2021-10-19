ICSI Begins CSEET 2022 Application For January Exams; Details Here

ICSI CSEET 2022 application begins at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the online application process for CSEET, or CS Executive Entrance Test for the January 2022 exams. Students can apply online at icsi.edu or from the Smash Portal of ICSI -- smash.icsi.edu and get themselves registered for the ICSI CSEET 2022. To register for ICSI CSEET January 2022 exams, students have to provide basic details including names and qualifications, pay the application fee and upload documents as required.

ICSI CSEET 2022 will be conducted on January 8. The last date to apply online for CSEET 2022 is December 15, 2021. While applying for the ICSI CSEET 2022, students will also have to upload certain documents including Class 10th and Class 12th certificates as proof for dates of birth, category certificates for fee exemption and scanned copies of photographs and signatures.

ICSI CSEET 2022: How To Apply

Go to icsi.edu On the Home Page, go to Online Services and click on CSEET registration On the next window, click on “Proceed” Fill the details Preview and Submit Pay the application fee Download the application for future reference

The UG, PG students of recognized universities can get direct admission to CS Executive Programme, the ICSI said earlier. Graduates having minimum 50 per cent marks in any discipline of any recognised university or any other institution in India or abroad recognized as equivalent thereto by the Council. Or the postgraduates in any discipline of any recognised university or any other institution in India or abroad recognized as equivalent thereto by the Council are eligible to apply.

“To get exemption from CSEET on the basis of above qualification, such students will be required to pay applicable exemption fees,” ICSI said.