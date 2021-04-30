ICSI Announces Online Certificate Course On GST

Image credit: Shutterstock ICSI announces certificate course on GST. Members, students can apply on or before May 4 (representational)

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced an online, certificate course on Goods and Services Tax (GST). Members of the institute and students of the CS Executive programme or higher can apply for the programme on or before May 4.

The course will be delivered online through live and interactive webinars, and recorded presentations. The total duration of the course is 15-20 hours. Training will be provided once a week in two-hour sessions, the institute said.

At the end of the course, learners will have to appear for a multiple choice question (MCQ) based test and submit a project report.

Those who complete the course, pass the assessment test and submit the project will be awarded certificates from the ICSI.

The fee of the course is Rs 7,500, excluding taxes, which is non-refundable.

“The course will give an in-depth knowledge of the GST regime and enable the professionals with the practical nuances in their work area,” the ICSI said. Company Secretaries are eligible to enroll as GST practitioners.

Interested members, students can apply here