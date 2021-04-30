ICSI Announces Online Certificate Course On GST

The course will be delivered online through live and interactive webinars, and recorded presentations. The total duration of the course is 15-20 hours. Training will be provided once a week in two-hour sessions, the ICSI said.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Apr 30, 2021 5:27 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Rajasthan Minister Urges Private Educational Institutions To Help In Setting Up Oxygen Plants
CBSE Affiliation: Deadline Extended For New Registration, Upgradation, Extension
Vice President Inaugurates Indian B-Schools Leadership Conclave
NCC As Elective Subject Will Benefit Cadets: Additional Director General
ICAI Extends Last Date For Waiving-Off Condonation Fees
Punjab Releases Grants For Strengthening Infrastructure Of Vocational Labs
ICSI Announces Online Certificate Course On GST
ICSI announces certificate course on GST. Members, students can apply on or before May 4 (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced an online, certificate course on Goods and Services Tax (GST). Members of the institute and students of the CS Executive programme or higher can apply for the programme on or before May 4.

Read || ICSI Online Doubt Clearing Classes For Foundation, Executive Professional Courses In May

Read || ICSI CSEET Admit Card Released, Exam On May 8

The course will be delivered online through live and interactive webinars, and recorded presentations. The total duration of the course is 15-20 hours. Training will be provided once a week in two-hour sessions, the institute said.

At the end of the course, learners will have to appear for a multiple choice question (MCQ) based test and submit a project report.

Those who complete the course, pass the assessment test and submit the project will be awarded certificates from the ICSI.

The fee of the course is Rs 7,500, excluding taxes, which is non-refundable.

“The course will give an in-depth knowledge of the GST regime and enable the professionals with the practical nuances in their work area,” the ICSI said. Company Secretaries are eligible to enroll as GST practitioners.

Interested members, students can apply here

Click here for more Education News
Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) Education News ICSI CS course
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JNU Responds To Teachers’ Criticism Of COVID Management
JNU Responds To Teachers’ Criticism Of COVID Management
Bar Council Extends AIBE 16 Registration Deadline Till June 15
Bar Council Extends AIBE 16 Registration Deadline Till June 15
NTA Extends JIPMAT 2021 Registration Date
NTA Extends JIPMAT 2021 Registration Date
JEE Main: NIT Warangal Cut-Off From Last Year
JEE Main: NIT Warangal Cut-Off From Last Year
Summer Vacation In Manipur Schools Begins Tomorrow
Summer Vacation In Manipur Schools Begins Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................