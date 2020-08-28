Image credit: Shutterstock ICSI Announces Financial Assistance To Students, Check Eligibility

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, or ICSI, has announced financial assistance for both academically brilliant and financially weaker students under the ‘Students Education Fund Trust’. Candidates, who meet the required eligibility can apply and benefit from the scheme.

Economically backward students -- with a family income of less than 3 lakh per annum -- who secured 65% or equivalent CGPA in Class 12, or 60% or equivalent CGPA in graduation can apply at the official website, icsi.edu.

Academically bright students who have secured at least 85% marks or equivalent CGPA in Class 12 or minimum 70% marks in graduation can also apply under the scheme.

The application form for the programme is available on the official website of the institute.

“Eligible dtudents under the guidelines of this scheme shall be refunded the full amount of the registration fee paid by them for CSEET, after they have passed the CSEET,” an official statement said.

“They would be further refunded the registration, education, exemption, e-learning and other fees paid by them for registration to the executive programme, if they have taken registration in executive program within stipulated cut-off date of registration, ICSI said.

Candidates will also be refunded the examination fee of the executive programme, if they pass it in the first attempt, ICSI said.

ICSI Students Education Fund Trust has been created to encourage and motivate economically backward and academically bright students to pursue the CS Course.

Previously, ICSI had allowed candidates to carry forward the CS entrance exam fees for August 2020 session to November 2020 session.

The CSEET 2020 August exam will be held on August 29 as a remote proctored test, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

CSEET 2020 admit card for the August session can be downloaded from the official website, using registration number (unique ID) and date of birth as login credentials.