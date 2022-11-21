ICSI Announces CSEET November 2022 Session Exam Result

ICSI CS Executive Entrance test result out at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) which held the November 2022 session of CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on November 12 has announced the CSEET 2022 result today, November 21. CSEET 2022 result link has been made active at icsi.edu. To check the ICSI CSEET 2022 result and view and download the mark sheet, candidates will be required to use their roll number and date of birth.

CSEET was held in remote proctored mode wherein candidates taking CSEET November 2022 exam were allowed to take the exam using their own laptops or desktops. CSEET November 2022 exam was conducted for two hours duration.

CSEET November 2022 Result: Steps To Download ICSI Scorecard

Visit the official website- icsi.edu On the homepage, click on the ‘CSEET November 2022 result’ link Log in with CSEET roll number and date of birth Download the e-scorecard PDF and take a print for future reference

"Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of CS Executive Entrance Test, November 2022 session will be uploaded on the website of Institute-- icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of result-cum-marks statement shall be issued to the candidates," ICSI said in a statement earlier.