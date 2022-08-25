ICSI Announces CS Professional Programme Result

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download ICSI CS exam scorecard at icsi.edu

ICSI CS Result 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) declared the result for the CS Professional programme today, August 25. The candidates who have appeared for Professional course exam can download the scorecard on the official website- icsi.edu.

To download CS Professional exam scorecard, candidates need to use the application number or roll number and date of birth.

ICSI CS Professional Programme Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard