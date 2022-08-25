ICSI Announces CS Professional Programme Result

ICSI CS Result 2022: The candidates who have appeared for Professional course exam can download the scorecard on the official website- icsi.edu

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 25, 2022 10:55 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
ICSI CS Results 2022 Live: CS Professional, Executive Result At Icsi.edu; Qualifying Marks, Toppers
ICSI To Release CS Professional, CS Executive Results 2022 Today
ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET 2022 Results Tomorrow; Check Time, Official Website, Steps To Download
ICSI CS Executive, CS Professional June 2022 Exams From Tomorrow; Important Instructions For Candidates
ICSI CS June 2022: CS Executive, CS Professional Admit Cards Released; Direct Link, How To Download
ICSI CS Professional, Executive December Results Out; Meet The Toppers
ICSI Announces CS Professional Programme Result
Download ICSI CS exam scorecard at icsi.edu
Image credit: shutterstock.com

ICSI CS Result 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) declared the result for the CS Professional programme today, August 25. The candidates who have appeared for Professional course exam can download the scorecard on the official website- icsi.edu.

To download CS Professional exam scorecard, candidates need to use the application number or roll number and date of birth.

ICSI CS Professional Programme Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

  1. Visit the official website- icsi.edu
  2. On the homepage, click on CS Professional, CS Executive Result link
  3. Enter your user ID and password
  4. The CS Executive, Professional exam results will get displayed on the screen
  5. Download the CS Executive, Professional exam scorecard and take a printout for further needs.
Click here for more Education News
ICSI CS result ICSI CS Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICSI CS Results 2022 Live: CS Professional, Executive Result At Icsi.edu; Qualifying Marks, Toppers
Live | ICSI CS Results 2022 Live: CS Professional, Executive Result At Icsi.edu; Qualifying Marks, Toppers
Tamil Nadu TANCET Rank List 2022 Today
Tamil Nadu TANCET Rank List 2022 Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address Smart India Hackathon Finalists Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address Smart India Hackathon Finalists Today
Telangana TS ICET Result 2022 To Be Out On August 27
Telangana TS ICET Result 2022 To Be Out On August 27
ICSI To Release CS Professional, CS Executive Results 2022 Today
ICSI To Release CS Professional, CS Executive Results 2022 Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................