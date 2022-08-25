ICSI Announces CS Professional Programme Result
ICSI CS Result 2022: The candidates who have appeared for Professional course exam can download the scorecard on the official website- icsi.edu
ICSI CS Result 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) declared the result for the CS Professional programme today, August 25. The candidates who have appeared for Professional course exam can download the scorecard on the official website- icsi.edu.
To download CS Professional exam scorecard, candidates need to use the application number or roll number and date of birth.
ICSI CS Professional Programme Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard
- Visit the official website- icsi.edu
- On the homepage, click on CS Professional, CS Executive Result link
- Enter your user ID and password
- The CS Executive, Professional exam results will get displayed on the screen
- Download the CS Executive, Professional exam scorecard and take a printout for further needs.
