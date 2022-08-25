  • Home
ICSI Announces CS Executive Result 2022; Meet The Toppers

ICSI CS Executive Result 2022: A total of 34 students have passed the CS Executive exam this year. Lakshay Chawla is the topper followed by Sonia Boob and A Sreekanth

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 25, 2022 3:16 pm IST

ICSI CS Executive result available at icsi.edu
Image credit: shutterstock.com

ICSI CS Executive Result 2022: Lakshay Chawla has topped the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) conducted Executive programme exam, the result was announced today, August 25. Sonia Boob secured rank 2 and A Sreekanth bagged rank 3 in the CS Executive exam. A total of 34 students have passed the CS Executive programme this year.

The CS Executive result 2022 is available to download on the official website- icsi.edu, candidates can download using the application number or roll number and date of birth. Meanwhile, Nikita Rameshbhai Chandwani has topped the CS Professional programme, followed by Girishkar D Marur and Harsh Dev Chaudhary. A total of 19 candidates have passed the Professional exam.

To download CS Executive Result, candidates need to use user ID and password. CS Executive result will get displayed on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

ICSI CS Executive Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

  1. Visit the official website- icsi.edu
  2. On the homepage, click on CS Executive Result link
  3. Enter your user ID and password
  4. CS Executive result will get displayed on the screen
  5. Download the CS Executive, Professional exam scorecard and take a printout for further needs.

ICSI CS December session exam for the Executive and Professional programme will be held from December 21 to 30.

