ICSI Announces CS Executive Result 2022

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download CS Executive exam 2022 scorecard at icsi.edu

ICSI CS Executive Result 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) announced the result for the CS Executive exam today, August 25. The CS Executive exam 2022 scorecard is available to download on the official website- icsi.edu, the candidates can download using the application number or roll number and date of birth. ICSI CS Results 2022 LIVE

In the CS Professional programme exam result released, Nikita Rameshbhai Chandwani has bagged the top position followed by Girishkar D Marur and Harsh Dev Chaudhary. A total of 19 candidates have passed the Professional exam, as per the notification.

ICSI CS Executive Result 2022: Steps To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website- icsi.edu On the homepage, click on CS Executive Result link Enter your user ID and password The CS Executive, Professional exam results will get displayed on the screen Download the CS Executive, Professional exam scorecard and take a printout for further needs.

ICSI CS December session exam for the Executive and Professional programme will be held from December 21 to 30.