The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has allowed candidates to carry forward the CS entrance exam fees for August 2020 session to November 2020 session. The November 2020 session of the exam will be held on November 28.

CSEET or the CS Executive Entrance Test is held for direct admission to Executive programme of Company Secretary. This benefit will be provided if the candidate doesn’t have suitable conditions to take the test on August 29.

Since the institute has decided to conduct the exam through remote proctored mode instead of conducting it from centres due to COVID-19 pandemic, candidates who do not have access to laptop or desktop or internet connection will be given the benefit of carrying forward their fee to November 2020 session.

This benefit is also for those candidates who are residing in containment zones or red zones and do not access to cyber cafes. Also, those candidates who are stuck far from their home and do not have access to the basic requirements to appear in the test can also carry forward their fees to the next session, ICSI has said.

Candidates can place their request before ICSI on or before August 14.

