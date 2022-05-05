ICSE Semester 2 Hindi Exam Tomorrow; Check Specimen Question Paper, Other Details

Image credit: Shutterstock ICSE semester 2 Hindi exam is scheduled to be held tomorrow, May 6, 2022

CISCE ICSE 10th exam 2022: CISCE will conduct the Class 10 (ICSE) Hindi exam tomorrow, May 6, 2022. The ICSE Hindi language exam 2022 will be starting at 11 am and will end at 12.30 pm. ICSE Semester 2 exam 2022 commenced on April 25, 2022 with the paper English Language Paper 1. CISCE Board will conclude the ICSE exams on May 23, 2022 with the paper Commercial Studies (Group II Elective). The students who will be taking the ICSE semester 2 Hindi exam tomorrow, have to reach the examination centre at least an hour prior to starting the exam.

Recommended: Free Download ICSE 10th Previous Year Sample Papers. Click Here

Don't Miss: CBSE Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards. Check Here

Recommended: Know About ICSE Reduced Syllabus 2022 for Class 10th. Click Here

ICSE semester 2 Hindi paper will be conducted in total 40 marks. One and half hours time will be provided to the candidates to complete the examination. An additional 10 minutes will be provided to the students for reading the question paper. The students will not be allowed to write during this additional time span. Before appearing for the exam, candidates must be well aware of the syllabus, specimen question papers and exam guidelines.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

ICSE Semester 2 Hindi Specimen Question Paper: Direct Link

As per the specimen question paper shared by CISCE on its website, the ICSE semester 2 Hindi question paper will have two sections- A and B. Candidates have to answer all the questions from Section A. From Section B the students will have to answer questions from any two books that they have studied. The intended marks for each question will be given in brackets.

The CISCE has instructed the students to make entries on the answer booklet with a black, or blue ballpoint pen only. The answer book should be filled on both sides of the sheet by the candidates.